Overview -- Netherlands-based manufacturer Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has announced that its majority shareholder, Bain Investment Co. S.C.A., is selling shares that will reduce its ownership to about 45% from about 50%. -- We believe Bain's continued exit reduces risks related to Sensata pursuing a more aggressive financial policy. -- We are placing our ratings on Sensata on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We expect to raise the ratings one notch upon closing of the transaction. Rating Action On Dec. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Sensata Technologies B.V., including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that majority owner of publicly traded Sensata Technologies Holding NV (the ultimate parent of rated Sensata Technologies B.V.), Bain Capital, will participate in a share offering that will reduce its stake in Sensata to less than 50%. We believe the offering provides further evidence of the lessening influence of Bain on the company's financial policy and expect a one-notch upgrade for Sensata if the transaction is completed. The ratings on electronic sensors and controls manufacturer Sensata reflect the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile. Standard & Poor's believes credit measures will remain consistent with a one-notch higher rating, including funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of about 20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x. In 2013, we expect Sensata's adjusted EBITDA margin to remain very good at about 29% and revenue to increase, benefiting from: -- A continued slow global economic recovery, -- Global light-vehicle production growth despite potentially weak conditions in Europe, and -- The potential to supplement growth through some acquisition activity. The Netherlands-based Sensata, formerly a division of Texas Instruments Inc., consists of two business units that manufacture highly engineered electronic sensors and controls. Our assessment of the company's management and governance is "fair." We expect revenue to approach $2 billion in 2012. The company is significantly exposed to the volatility of the global automotive market, which accounts for more than half of sales. The European auto market is Sensata's largest single exposure, accounting for 25% of 2011 sales, and we believe the region presents heightened near-term economic risks. However, we expect Sensata to maintain its No. 1 market share in most of its products--it is the sole or primary source for most of its customers. Demand for its products is increasing at a faster rate than vehicle growth, as sensor content per vehicle rises. We do not believe growth prospects are as favorable in the controls portion of the business, but this segment does provide diversification benefits to the credit profile. The company's global manufacturing footprint helps it maintain its low-cost production and leading positions. Sensata has good geographic diversification: In 2011, about 65% sales were outside of the U.S. We expect its operating margin to remain solid. Liquidity Liquidity is "adequate" in our assessment. We take into account the following expectations and assumptions: -- Sensata's ratio of liquidity sources, including cash and facility availability, to uses is likely to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive and for the company to have sufficient headroom even if EBITDA declined by 15%; and -- We believe the company has sound relationships and satisfactory standing in credit markets. Near-term maturities are minimal. In May 2011, the company refinanced its debt. The company has ample availability under a $250 million revolver that expires in 2016 and a $1.1 billion term loan due in 2018. The company also has $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2019. Headroom under a springing covenant, setting a maximum 5x senior secured net leverage ratio when the revolver is drawn by 10% or more, is likely to remain substantial. CreditWatch The ratings are on CreditWatch with positive implications. If the 10 million share offering is completed, Bain will own less than 50% of outstanding shares, although it will remain the company's largest shareholder. We believe the continuing exit by Bain reduces the chance that financial policy will become more aggressive, and we believe credit measures will remain at appropriate levels for a one-notch higher rating. We expect to raise the rating following the completion of the offering. Further upgrades are unlikely until Bain has significantly further reduced its investment in Sensata and would depend on our assessment that the company would maintain appropriate credit measures for a higher rating. We could affirm the ratings if the offering is not completed. Related Criteria And Research -- General Criteria: Methodology: Management And Governance Credit Factors For Corporate Entities And Insurers, Nov. 13, 2012 -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Placed on CreditWatch To From Sensata Technologies B.V. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Pos/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB+/Watch Pos BB+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B/Watch Pos B Recovery Rating 6 6