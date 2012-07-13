July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the two remaining classes of Banc of America Large Loan (BALL) 2004-BBA4. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Although the base case modeled loss increased, affirmations are warranted as class J is expected to pay off and class K has already incurred principal losses. Both loans remain Fitch Loans of Concern as their extended maturities are within the next year and the underlying properties have significant lease rollover in the next two years. Fitch analyzed servicer reported operating statements, updated performance statistics, and the performance of the modified loans. The transaction is collateralized by two loans: one loan (59.1%) is secured by an office property while the other loan (40.9%), which is currently specially-serviced, is secured by an industrial-flex property. The Heritage Square I & II interest-only loan is secured by two office buildings consisting of 349,503 square feet (sf) located in Dallas, TX. Occupancy continues to remain significantly below the underwritten occupancy of 91%. As of the March 2012 rent roll, the property was 61% occupied. Approximately 21% of the total property square footage expires before the end of 2014. In October 2009, the loan was modified and assumed by Silver Tree Partners. The modification included a maturity date extension to June 2013 with an additional 24-month option. The loan will be interest-only for the remaining term. The Arapaho Business Park interest-only loan is secured by 16 industrial flex buildings consisting of 388,761 sf located in Richardson, TX. Approximately 62% of the total square footage consists of office space, while 38% consists of warehouse space. Occupancy remains below the underwritten occupancy of 89%. As of the March 2012 rent roll, the property was 73.6% occupied. Approximately 30% of the total property square footage expires before the end of 2013. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2008. The loan's maturity date was further extended until August 2012. An updated property valuation was received in January 2011, which indicates strong recovery prospects. As a result, losses on the A-note were not modeled at this time. Fitch affirms the following pooled classes as indicated: --$8.4 million class J at 'AA+sf'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$18.7 million class K at 'Dsf', RE 65%. Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, E, F, G, H and interest-only classes X-1A and X-5 have paid in full. The ratings of the interest-only classes X-1B, X-2, X-3 and X-4 have been previously withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions (New York Ratings Team)