July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Transportadora
de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS):
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';
--Local currency IDR at 'B+';
--Unsecured debt at 'B/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
TGS' ratings are supported by its solid credit metrics and sound operating
performance despite frozen tariffs for its pipeline business and rising
inflation. Ratings are tempered by the weak regulatory framework in Argentina,
lack of tariff adjustments, and high government interference in the sector.
As of March 2012, TGS' liquidity was strong, with USD139 million in cash and
marketable securities and USD385 million of total debt. The company faces no
debt maturities until May 2014 and has annual interest payments of approximately
USD30 million. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March31, 2012, the company
generated USD171 million of EBITDA and USD112 million of cash flow from
operations. Near-term capital expenditures (capex) plans are expected to remain
at a level of approximately USD40 million, which should allow the company to
generate approximately USD40 million to USD55 million of free cash flow and
maintain considerable financial flexibility for the rating category.
In 2011, the company's liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing unit continue to
represent the bulk of the company's cash generation, representing 64% of sales
and 63% of EBITDA. This business segment continued to show a good performance,
despite natural gas supply cuts, based on international price increases and
better negotiated prices on export agreements in liquefied petroleum gas and
natural gasoline. The production of liquids decreased to 800,000 tons from
900,000 tons in 2010 due to shutdowns related to maintenance works and lower
natural gas availability following its redirectioning to ensure residential
customers' supply.
TGS' regulated segment benefited from an increase in its transportation capacity
by 2.8 MMm3/d in 2011 which resulted in a 1% increase in its firm contracted
capacity. During 2011, the company's pipeline utilization factor increased to
81%, while its contracted capacity increased to 81 million cubic meters per day
(MMm3/d) from 79 MMm3/d. Fitch anticipates that even in a scenario of falling
international prices by 20%, TGS' credit profile would not be significantly
altered.
Triggers for a negative rating action include increased government interference
in the natural gas transportation business, significant reduction in natural gas
availability for the LNG business and/or a sustained decrease in international
and domestic prices of liquefied petroleum gas and natural gasoline. A positive
rating is not envisioned due to the prevailing weak regulatory environment.
TGS is primarily controlled by Compania de Inversiones de Energia (CIESA), which
holds 55.3% of the company's common stock and its major shareholder is Petrobras
Energia S.A. (PESA). PESA is materially involved in the operations of TGS, as it
has a three-year contract to provide technical support until 2011. The remaining
50% of CIESA's equity is distributed between Enron Pipeline Company Argentina
(10%) and a trust administered by ABN Ambro Bank N.V. (40%).
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)