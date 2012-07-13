(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ProCredit Bank (Ukraine), Pravex-Bank
PJSCCB and Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank's (CACIB) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed PJSC Bank Forum's Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and
revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable, and downgraded its Viability Rating
(VR) to 'cc' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The four banks' IDRs, Support and National Ratings are driven by the likelihood
of support the banks may receive from their majority shareholders. Forum is
majority-owned (96%) by Germany's Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable); ProCredit
Ukraine is controlled (60% of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG &
Co. KGaA. ('BBB-'/Stable); Pravex is 100%-owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
S.p.A. (ISP, 'A-'/Negative) and CACIB is fully owned by Credit Agricole (CA,
'A+'/Negative) through Credit Agricole S.A.('A+'/Negative). The Country Ceiling
of Ukraine ('B'), which reflects transfer and convertibility risks, constrains
the banks' Long-term foreign currency IDRs as it limits the extent to which
support from the majority foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored
into the ratings. Their 'B+' Long-term local currency IDRs also take into
account Ukrainian country risks.
ProCredit Ukraine, Pravex and CACIB's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded or
downgraded if Ukraine's sovereign ratings and Country Ceiling were upgraded or
downgraded.
The Negative Outlook on Forum's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that the bank's
ultimate parent, Commerzbank AG, is likely to actively pursue opportunities to
dispose of the bank in the near-to medium-term. This view is based on Forum's
weak performance and financial standing, its limited development prospects, and
the fact that Commerzbank has not identified the Ukrainian market as
strategically important for the group. In Fitch's view, Commerzbank would be
likely to provide continued support to Forum as long as it remains the majority
owner. However, Forum's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded, potentially to the
level of its VR, if a sale of the bank is completed.
The downgrade of Forum's VR reflects continued deterioration in its asset
quality, significant pressure on its capital and the high probability that the
bank will require additional capital injections to restore its solvency. Despite
the sale of UAH1.4bn of problem exposures to a parent-funded special purpose
vehicle during 2011, the amount of problem assets remained very high at
end-Q112, as reflected by 67% non-performing loans (NPLs) and 14% restructured
exposures. At the same time, loan impairment reserves covered problem assets
only by half, with the uncovered part equal to approximately four times equity.
Additional pressure on capital could arise from the bank's sizable short open
currency position (1.8x equity at end-H112), which would erode Forum's equity in
case of UAH devaluation. There are currently no plans to strengthen Forum's
capital.
The affirmation of ProCredit Bank's (Ukraine) 'b-' VR reflects the bank's
relatively stable performance for the past year, better asset quality compared
to peers, the high granularity of its loan book and reasonable capitalisation.
NPLs had reduced to 9.4% at end-Q112 and were 90%-covered by impairment
reserves; restructured loans were a significant 12.6% of the portfolio, but
largely performing. Fitch estimates, that the bank can increase its reserves up
to 17% of loans at end-Q112, before its Basel capital adequacy ratio would fall
to the minimum of 8%, while the bank does not have a significant open currency
position. The VR could be upgraded over the medium term if the macroeconomic
environment and asset quality stabilise, while further marked asset quality
deterioration could lead to a VR downgrade.
The affirmation of Pravex's 'ccc' VR reflects the bank's still weak asset
quality, capitalisation and internal capital generation. Loans in the bottom
three of five regulatory categories stood at a high 46% of gross loans at
end-Q112, including doubtful and loss loans at 23% (local GAAP). The regulatory
capital adequacy ratio (N2) was 15.3%, meaning that the bank could increase
impairment reserves up to 26% of the loan portfolio before breaching the 10%
required minimum CAR. This is a modest level in light of the high share of
problem loans. Further progress with work-outs of problem loans and
strengthening of the bank's solvency could lead to an upgrade of the VR, while
recognition of substantial new NPLs could result in a downgrade.
CACIB is highly integrated with CA in terms of business and risk management,
with the parent setting limits and procedures for its Ukrainian subsidiary.
Almost the entire loan book at end-Q112 was represented by loans to
multinational companies having business interests in Ukraine; most of these are
CA's clients on the group level. A high 77% of loans were guaranteed by the
parent or other banks of CA group. Due to the limited independence of CACIB from
the parent, Fitch has not assigned a VR to the bank. CA recently announced the
planned merger of CACIB with its sister bank in Ukraine, Credit Agricole Bank
(CAB, non-rated), which management expects to be finalised the by end-Q312. The
merger is unlikely to affect CACIB's Long-term IDRs. However, Fitch will assess
whether the merged bank is sufficiently independent for a VR to be assigned.
The rating actions are as follows:
Procredit
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)',Outlook Stable
Forum
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+ (ukr)' from 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured: downgraded to 'AA+(ukr)' from 'AAA(ukr)'
Pravex:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt in local currency: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc',
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Senior Unsecured: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'
CACIB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)