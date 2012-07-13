(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SWIP Sterling Liquidity Fund and SWIP
Euro Liquidity Fund at 'AAAmmf'. The two money market funds are managed by
Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) and set-up as sub-funds of
Ireland-domiciled SWIP Global Liquidity Fund plc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the affirmation are:
-- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification.
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
-- Short maturity profile with high overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent
with funds' shareholders profile and concentration.
-- The capabilities and resources of SWIP as asset manager.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the funds
seek to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term
securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other
global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the funds limit
their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. For the two funds at
end-June, over 70% of issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term
rating of 'F1+' or equivalent.
At the same date and more generally over the past year, the funds' Portfolio
Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio
assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio
securities, was in line with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria guideline of 1.50
or less.
MATURITY PROFILE
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average
maturity to reset date (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 120
days, respectively. It also limits the maturity date of any single investment to
397 days or less. At end-June 2012, the funds' WALs were below 45 days.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The funds seek to manage investor redemption risk through investment
restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain at
least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying
liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in securities
maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets. At end-June,
overnight liquidity was at 39% and 29% for the sterling and euro portfolios,
respectively.
PARENT EXPOSURE
Exposure to the Lloyds Banking Group ('A'/Stable/'F1'), the funds' ultimate
parent, is limited to overnight investments and currently stands at 5% and 2% in
the sterling and euro funds, respectively. Fitch notes that relative to the
Lloyds Banking Group's overall funding profile, the funds are not significant
short-term funding providers to their parent.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The funds' objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity, while
providing a competitive level of return. The funds pursue their investment
objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term money market
instruments including time deposits, commercial papers, certificates of deposit,
corporate bonds and notes, government and government agency debt.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
SWIP, the funds' investment manager, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lloyds
Banking Group. At end-March 2012, SWIP was managing GBP142bn of assets globally,
of which about 17% were money market assets. Fitch views Lloyds and SWIP's
investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments,
operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as
consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the funds.
The SWIP Sterling and Euro Liquidity Funds are sub-funds of the
Ireland-domiciled SWIP Global Liquidity Fund plc, an umbrella investment company
with segregated liability between sub-funds pursuant to the UCITS regulation.
They had total assets of GBP17.1bn and EUR0.6bn at end-June 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's
website.
To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio
holdings information from the funds' administrator - State Street Fund Services
(Ireland) Limited - and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings
guidelines.
Surveillance data for these funds is available at www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
"Surveillance".
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain,
MSIM and State Street, the funds' custodian and administrator.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 29 March
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
(New York Ratings Team)