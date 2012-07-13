July 13 - Brazilian media and telecommunications players could be winners in
the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics, but it will take hard work,
dedication, and--most of all--money. Media companies will need to pay for the
transmission rights and allocate resources to follow the games. And telecom
companies, who are already making massive investments to meet existing demand
growth, will need to direct more capital expenditures to 4G licenses and to
expand infrastructure.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates six Brazilian media and telecom
companies, most of which, we believe, have financial flexibility and sturdy
balance sheets. Companies like Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.
(BBB/Positive/--), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (national scale rating
brAAA/Stable/--) and Net Servicos de Comunicacao S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--) have
low debt leverage, and, like Oi S.A. (BBB-/Stable/--) they generate a lot of
cash. On top of this, Brazil's employment levels and GDP per capita are
growing, among other positive economic trends in the recent past.
In a report published today, titled "The 2014 World Cup And 2016 Summer
Olympics: Can Brazil's Media And Telecom Companies Take The Ball And Score?",
Standard & Poor's looks at how several Brazilian media and telecom companies
are preparing for the international spotlight, how they plan to maintain the
good financial momentum despite the higher expenditures, and how we think
they'll do.
(New York Ratings Team)