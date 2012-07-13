(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 108 classes and downgraded seven classes of notes from 20 structured finance collateralized debt obligations (SF CDOs) with exposure to various structured finance assets. The rating action report, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 20 SF CDOs', dated July 13, 2012, details the individual rating actions for each rated CDO. It can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search or by using the link below. For further information and transaction research, please refer to 'www.fitchratings.com'. This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. None of the reviewed transactions have been analyzed within a cash flow model framework, as the impact of structural features and excess spread, or conversely, principal proceeds being used to pay CDO liabilities and hedge payments, were determined to be minimal in the context of these CDO ratings. For transactions where expected losses from distressed and defaulted assets in the portfolio (rated 'CCsf' and lower) already significantly exceed the credit enhancement (CE) level of the most senior class of notes, Fitch believes that the probability of default for all classes of notes can be evaluated without factoring potential further losses from the remaining portion of the portfolios. Therefore, these transactions were not modeled using the Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM). For five transactions where expected losses from distressed assets did not significantly exceed the CE levels of the senior class of notes, Fitch used the SF PCM to project future losses from the transaction's entire portfolio and compared them to the CE levels of the notes. The five classes downgraded to 'Dsf' and 16 classes affirmed at 'Dsf' are non-deferrable classes that have experienced or are expected to continue experiencing interest payment shortfalls or writedowns. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCCsf' and below. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 20 SF CDOs Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs (New York Ratings Team)