(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estense Finance S.r.l., as
follows:
Class A (ISIN IT0004513542): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
Class B (ISIN IT0004513559): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
Estense Finance S.r.l. is an Italian RMBS transaction, comprising prime
residential mortgage loans originated by Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna
('BBB'/Negative/'F3').
The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying collateral to
date, combined with adequate credit support available to the rated notes.
The credit enhancement (CE) available to the rated notes has increased by 3% of
the outstanding note balance since the February 2011 interest payment date (IPD)
following the addition of a cash reserve with a target amount of EUR45m. As of
the February 2012 IPD, the cash reserve stood at 80% of its target amount, due
to loans written off on each IPD.
The transaction features a structural mechanism similar to principal deficiency
ledger (PDL) features found in other Italian RMBS transactions, whereby
principal due to the notes also includes the amount of defaulted loans
recognised in each IPD to the extent excess spread is sufficient. To date, the
gross excess spread generated by the pool has not been sufficient to provision
for the cumulative default amounts. As a result, the reserve fund has not been
replenished to its target balance. However, despite the recent reserve fund
draws, in Fitch's view the credit support available to the rated tranches
remains sufficient to maintain the current ratings. This is reflected in the
Stable Outlooks on the notes.
Loans in arrears by more than three months have shown a stable trend since
transaction close, standing at 0.5% of the current pool balance as of the latest
available payment report. Meanwhile, cumulative gross defaults had reached 2.2%
of the initial collateral balance on the same IPD. Fitch believes that the high
volume of loans defaulting each period is due to the conservative default
definition, whereby loans in arrears between 7 and 12 months, depending on the
payment frequency of the instalment, are classified as non-performing. This is
more conservative than the standard market practice from smaller/territorial
banks, which recognises defaults at 12 months of unpaid instalment. Furthermore,
Fitch deems that the volume of defaults is still within its initial expectation,
which is why the ratings were affirmed.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Mirella Tinti
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1241
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Sanja Paic
Director
+44 20 3530 1282
Committee Chairperson
Gregg Kohansky
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1376
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports and loan-by-loan data.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' and 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy -
Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 10 August 2011, 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011; 'Criteria for Rating
European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 06
June 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum',
dated 14 March 2011, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured
Finance', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations
(SME CLOs)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
(New York Ratings Team)