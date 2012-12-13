Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: French BanksDec 13 - Fitch Ratings says that its outlook for French banks is negative, reflecting the agency's Negative Outlook on three of the five largest French banks' Long-Term IDRs. For these three banks (Credit Agricole 'A+'/Negative/'a', Groupe BPCE 'A+'/Negative/'a-' and Societe Generale 'A+'/Negative/'a-'), their Long-Term IDRs reflect the agency's view that there would be an extremely high probability of external support if required from the French authorities. Their Negative Outlooks reflect that on France ('AAA'/Negative). The Long-Term IDRs of the other two major banks, BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'a+') and CM11-CIC ('A+'/Stable/'a+') reflect their standalone creditworthiness and have Stable Outlooks. If France's Long-Term IDR was downgraded, Credit Agricole's, Groupe BPCE's and Societe Generale's IDRs would be downgraded. Moreover, any reduction in the state's propensity to support these banks would also be negative for their IDRs. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to the ongoing policy discussions around bank support and "bail in" in France and in Europe. New draft legislation is being considered in France that includes resolution regime language but does not include the possibility of bailing-in senior creditors. Fitch does not expect this to herald a change in support dynamics in France and sees no evidence of political will to reduce the implicit support for the country's banks. The French state has recently supported three institutions, as a key aim of policymakers is to preserve banking stability. Operating profitability is likely to be lower in 2013. Revenue growth will be weak, funding costs will rise as banks fund longer term and commissions will be subdued as the focus on deposit gathering will lead to lower assets under management and individuals will invest in safer, less remunerative, asset classes. SMEs could suffer from prolonged weak economic growth, but Fitch expects LICs to remain manageable. Fitch views positively the large French banks' focus on balance-sheet strengthening, despite its impact on profitability. Deleveraging will improve funding and capitalisation, although it also leads to reduced business volumes and revenues. Moreover, banks will likely remain focused on maintaining adequate liquidity buffers and reduced short-term wholesale funding reliance, which will lead to higher funding costs. Fitch expects capital to increase through earnings retention and if necessary dividend cancellation. As banks strengthen funding, liquidity and capitalisation, their ability to withstand an uncertain operating environment improves. Nevertheless, Fitch does not anticipate upgrading any of the five largest French banks' Viability Ratings in 2013. For more information, see '2013 Outlook: French Banks', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.