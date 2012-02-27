(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the recent announcement by Battle Creek, Mich.-based FireKeepers Development Authority (B+/Stable/--), the operator of the FireKeepers Casino, of its tentative agreement for the early buyout of its gaming management agreement with Gaming Entertainment (Michigan), L.L.C (GEM) does not currently affect our rating or rating outlook on the Authority. The potential payment from the Authority to GEM would total $97.5 million and be completed on or before May 1, 2012. The buyout is contingent upon financing sufficient to pay a major portion of the buyout price and to refinance the Authority's existing $340.0 million of Senior Secured Notes due 2015. We expect the financing for the transaction would be completed through a new bank facility, which will not be rated Despite the potential for a near-term cash outflow and an increase in funded debt, our rating outlook remains positive. We believe the proposed buyout is a long term credit positive as the potential cost savings from the early buyout will help offset the incremental debt associated transaction. Additionally, this transaction helps provide greater clarity around the Authority's capital allocation plans. In 2012, we anticipate revenue and EBITDA will likely remain stable as we believe current operating performance is likely representative of the FireKeepers Casino's cash flow generation potential, though we expect slightly increased costs associated as compact fees increase in 2012. We believe the Authority's planned 242-room hotel, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2012, could yield a reasonable return on investment, given the demand observed to date, and help offset possible revenue declines from the additional competition in the region by expanding the Authority's customer base. (New York Ratings Team)