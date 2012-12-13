(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Credit ratings for most U.S. packaged foods companies will remain stable in 2013, according to Fitch Ratings. Following significant acquisition and spin-off activity in 2012, Fitch expects the packaged food sector to focus on integrating acquisitions and debt reduction before resuming external growth strategies. Fitch notes that for companies that engaged in M&A activity, debt reduction is a priority to rebalance capital structures. Many of the food companies faced significant commodity cost inflation levels during the past two years, but cost pressure has generally begun to ease sequentially. Fitch anticipates volumes will improve as food companies lap higher pricing actions taken, and gross margins should recoup some lost ground as the margin squeeze of higher input costs begins to dissipate. Industry challenges are manageable, including value-conscious consumers tiring of food price increases, aggressive competition and slow growth in developed markets. Packaged food companies' emerging markets segments are likely to generate the highest sales growth in 2013 and over the long term due to population growth and increasing incomes in those countries which provide consumers with growing disposable income to purchase food. Fitch notes, however, that rapid sales growth may not translate immediately into high profitability given heightened levels of investment in infrastructure and marketing. Across Fitch's packaged foods portfolio, 83% of issuers have Stable Outlooks and 17% have Negative Outlooks. A negative outlook for the sector could occur if firms fail to de-lever in a timely manner, either as a result of much more aggressive financial strategies and/or material earnings declines. The revision to a positive outlook could occur if several of the companies commit to significantly more cautionary financial policies. The full '2013 Outlook: U.S. Packaged Foods' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)