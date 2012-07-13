(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains the ratings as listed below on
the student loan revenue bonds issued under Panhandle-Plains Student Finance
Corporation, Series 2001 indenture of trust (the trust). Fitch has been
requested to confirm the existing ratings assigned to the Trust in
connection with a change in the corporate structure of the related master
servicer and administrator, Panhandle-Plains Management & Servicing Corporation
(the proposed change). Consistent with its statements on policies regarding
rating confirmation in structured finance transactions (Jan. 13, 2009) and
student loan confirmations (May 8, 2009), Fitch is treating this request for
ratings confirmation as a notification.
Panhandle-Plains Management & Servicing Corporation (the corporation) currently
serves as master servicer and administrator for the trust. The corporation is
currently structured as a for-profit corporation, which is owned by Alliance
Student Loan Management, Inc. (alliance). On July 13, 2012 the corporation will
be sold to Canyon Student Loan Servicing Corporation, a Texas non-profit
corporation that was established by Panhandle-Plains Student Finance Corporation
for the sole purpose of purchasing the corporation from Alliance.
Upon execution of the related purchase agreement, Canyon will purchase all of
the assets of the corporation, and immediately assume the name Panhandle-Plains
Management and Servicing Corporation. All contracts will be assigned to the new
non-profit corporation and it will have the same duties under each of the trust.
The corporation will continue to be operated in the same manner, with the same
employees, and it will remain in the same location.
Based on the information provided, Fitch has determined that the proposed change
will not have an impact on the existing ratings at this time. This determination
only addresses the effect of the proposed change on the current ratings assigned
by Fitch to the securities listed below. This determination does not address
whether the proposed change are permitted by the terms of the transaction
documents. It does not address whether the proposed changes are in the best
interests of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the securities
listed.
The current ratings of the bonds are as follows:
Panhandle-Plains Student Finance Corporation 2001 Indenture of Trust
--$55,200,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2001 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$50,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2001 A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative; and
--$5,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2001 B-1 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)