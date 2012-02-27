(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Based on current projections of population and economic
growth, water use will be 40% greater in 2030 than the current sustainable
supply, and a third of the world's population--mostly in developing
countries--will face a deficit larger than 50%, according to a report just
published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled, "Is The U.S. Water Sector
Approaching A Tipping Point?" says that such a projected supply gap would be
alarming under any conditions, but it is even more so considering that the water
utility sector has historically been afflicted with insufficient planning,
underinvestment, and inefficient markets.
From a credit perspective, the U.S. investor-owned water utility industry is
one of the most stable and highly rated sectors among U.S. industrials. Yet,
we expect to see plenty of ripples in the overall water sector as it grapples
with its considerable challenges. About 85% of the U.S. water sector and
almost the entire wastewater segment is municipally owned. Water departments
have been cash cows for municipalities and cities, and financing to fund
capital spending programs was readily available. Now, repair and maintenance
expenditures are increasing as water systems age and become less compliant
with EPA regulations, and many municipalities have not initiated financing for
the upkeep of their facilities because of deteriorating balance sheets and
burgeoning deficits.
As with electric and gas utilities, we consider the state regulatory
environment to be the most significant credit variable for investor-owned
water utilities. Some characteristics that we consider critical to our
evaluation of a water utility's regulatory risk are the timeliness of rate
orders, the use of forward-looking financial measures, and the application of
various cost and investment tracking mechanisms.
