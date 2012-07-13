(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - Fitch Ratings currently maintains the ratings as listed below on
the student loan revenue bonds issued under Panhandle-Plains Higher Education
Authority, Inc. (Panhandle) Series 2011-1, 2011-2, 2010-1, and 2010-2 indentures
of trust (collectively, the trusts) as listed below. Fitch has been requested to
confirm the existing ratings assigned to the Trusts in connection with a change
in the corporate structure of the related master servicer and administrator,
Panhandle-Plains Management & Servicing Corporation (the proposed change).
Consistent with its statements on policies regarding rating confirmation in
structured finance transactions (Jan. 13, 2009) and
student loan confirmations (May 8, 2009), Fitch is treating this request for
ratings confirmation as a notification.
Panhandle-Plains Management & Servicing Corporation (the corporation) currently
serves as master servicer and administrator for each of the Trusts. The
corporation is currently structured as a for-profit corporation, which is owned
by Alliance Student Loan Management, Inc. (Alliance). On July 13, 2012, the
corporation will be sold to Canyon Student Loan Servicing Corporation, a Texas
non-profit corporation that was established by Panhandle-Plains Student Finance
Corporation for the sole purpose of purchasing the Corporation from Alliance.
Upon execution of the related purchase agreement, Canyon will purchase all of
the assets of the corporation, and immediately assume the name Panhandle-Plains
Management and Servicing Corporation. All contracts will be assigned to the new
non-profit corporation and it will have the same duties under each of the
trusts. The corporation will continue to be operated in the same manner, with
the same employees, and it will remain in the same location.
Based on the information provided, Fitch has determined that the proposed change
will not have an impact on the existing ratings at this time. This determination
only addresses the effect of the proposed change on the current ratings assigned
by Fitch to the securities listed below. This determination does not address
whether the proposed change are permitted by the terms of the transaction
documents. It does not address whether the proposed changes are in the best
interests of, or prejudicial to, some or all of the holders of the securities
listed.
The current ratings of the bonds are as follows:
Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2011-1 Indenture of Trust
--$167,200,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-1 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$170,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-1 A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$146,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-1 A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative.
Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2011-2 Indenture of Trust
--$359,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-2 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$91,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-2 A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$153,130,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2011-2 A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative.
Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2010-1 Indenture of Trust
--$76,300,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$44,375,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$27,000,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative;
--$60,525,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-1 A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative.
Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority, Inc., 2010-2 Indenture of Trust
--$218,970,000 student loan revenue bonds, series 2010-2 A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Negative.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)