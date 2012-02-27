(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) and its subsidiary at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. A detailed list of
affected ratings follows at the end of this release.
STI's earnings performance has improved over the past year; however, reported
earnings are still relatively weak and below regional bank peer averages. STI's
current and expected earnings profile is not commensurate with a rating in the
'A' category, and Fitch has revised its outlook based on that expectation over
the foreseeable future. Fitch also anticipates that STI will continue to report
elevated mortgage repurchase provisions, which will depress earnings over the
near- to intermediate-term. Although STI has generally adequately controlled
expense growth, in light of its revenue headwinds, STI has embarked on
implementing an expense reduction program with estimated costs savings of $300
million (or 5% of 2011 non-interest expenses), to be fully phased-in by year-end
2013.
Credit quality metrics continue to improve from their peak in mid-late 2009.
Similar to others in the industry, STI has reported improvement in nonperforming
assets (NPAs), net charge-offs (NCOs), nonperforming loans (NPL) inflows, and
delinquencies for many quarters in a row. Despite improving trends, NPAs remain
elevated, both relative to historical averages and the regional peer group. Some
of this is attributed to STI's large balance of troubled debt restructurings
(TDRs), which contribute over 200bps to NPA ratios. The credit quality of the
TDR book appears good, with over 90% of accruing TDRs still current; however,
given the modification nature of these assets, they still represent elevated
levels of credit risk relative to other current loans.
STI's exposure to residential and home equity lending represents an additional
credit risk, given continued weakness in the residential housing markets, and
high and persistent levels of unemployment. Given the outsized book of
residential mortgage and home equity loans relative to regional bank peers, STI
is vulnerable to further downturns in the residential housing market. However,
under various stress scenarios, STI's reserves and capital provide adequate
cushion for estimated losses, and capital ratios remain above regulatory minima.
The company's capital ratios are considered solid with a Tier 1 common equity
ratio of 9.2% at year-end 2011. The quality of capital is considered improved as
well given the additional equity that was raised to repay TARP capital in 1Q11.
STI estimates its Tier 1 common under Basel III at 9.4% at year-end 2011, well
above the 7% fully phased-in requirement. STI's core funding base and healthy
liquidity position are rating strengths for the company. A strong regional
deposit franchise provides for a good funding and liquidity profile.
Sustained and improved profitability metrics, combined with lower levels of
problem assets (inclusive of troubled debt restructurings) that are in line with
large bank regional peers, could result in positive rating momentum for STI.
Conversely, deteriorating asset quality trends, combined with a lack of
improvement in profitability metrics could pressure STI's current ratings,
though a downgrade scenario is less likely in Fitch's view.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
SunTrust Banks, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable;
--Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Short-term debt at 'F2';
--Long-term debt guaranteed by FDIC under TLGP affirmed at 'AAA';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor at NF.
SunTrust Bank
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable
--Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-emr'
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2emr';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+emr';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Short-term debt at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch maintains the Rating Watch Negative for the following ratings:
SunTrust Banks, Inc.
SunTrust Capital I
SunTrust Capital III
SunTrust Capital VIII
SunTrust Capital IX
SunTrust Preferred Capital I
National Commerce Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Banks in a Changing World (Credit Ratings Reflect Evolving Risk
Profiles)' (Oct. 13, 2011);
--'U.S. Banks - SIFI Capital Buffers' (Aug. 25, 2011).
