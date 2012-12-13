Overview
-- Aon plc, a leading global insurance broker, is issuing 30-year
senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Aon Corp.
-- We have assigned a 'BBB+' counterparty credit rating to Aon plc and
similar senior debt rating to the issue.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's strong competitive
position, improving operating performance, and strong liquidity.
Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+/A-2'
counterparty credit rating to Aon plc (NYSE: AON). At the same time, we
assigned a 'BBB+' debt rating to AON's proposed senior debt issue. This is
part of an offer whereby AON is exchanging a portion of its outstanding 8.205%
junior subordinated deferrable-interest debentures due January 2027 into
30-year senior notes due 2042. The new notes carry a guarantee form AON Corp.
Rationale
The rating on AON reflects the company's strong competitive position arising
from its well-established global presence in the risk-solutions business,
supplemented by its global human-resources solutions segment. The company
enhanced its market position in consulting and outsourcing with its October
2010 acquisition of Hewitt Associates Inc. AON was the world's largest
insurance broker in 2011, according to Business Insurance magazine, because of
its organic growth and acquisitions. Other rating strengths include its
appropriately managed leverage and cash flows, and credit metrics that are
healthy for the rating and compare favorably with those of its global broker
peers.
The new senior debt issue does not change the amount of AON's outstanding
debt, its leverage, or its financial tolerance. In addition, issuing this bond
helps AON reduce its refinancing risk, extends its maturity profile, and
allows the company to take advantage of low interest rates.
The company is susceptible to the depressed overall economic conditions and
cyclical insurance pricing, which makes it difficult to achieve organic
revenue growth and profitability. Another rating concern is the continued
execution risk regarding AON's strategic initiatives, restructuring plans, and
new product initiatives. AON has incurred material charges related to these
efforts each year since 2005. It has exposure to several significant lawsuits
and could incur significant charges from underfunded pension liability issues.
As of year-end 2011, AON contributed $477 million to its U.S. and
international pension plans, but its pension plans remain underfunded by $1.82
billion.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AON, through good earnings
and prudent capital management, will continue to balance cash flows to debt at
levels consistent with the rating. As a result of continued competitive
pressures on property/casualty insurance rates, we believe organic growth will
be minimal in the risk-solutions segments. The HR solutions segment, however,
could show signs of improvement as economic conditions improve. We believe
these factors and AON's restructuring programs should result in a pretax
return on revenue (ROR) of at least 14%, adjusted fixed coverage of at least
5x, and an adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.5x or less.
We could consider lowering the rating if its strategic initiatives and
restructurings are not successful, the combined company does not realize
projected synergies, additional acquisitions detract from operating
performance or adjusted fixed-charge coverage deteriorates to less than 5x,
the adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio rises to more than
3.5x, or ROR falls to less than 5%. We do not expect to raise our rating on
AON in the next 12 months because its financial profile compares unfavorably
with higher-rated companies. However, our view could be positively influenced
by consistent improvement in AON's financial profile, delivery of
industry-leading margins, and significant reduction in pension liability while
maintaining strong earnings.
