Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has maintained International Bank of Azerbaijan's (IBA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+', on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

At the same time, the agency has downgraded IBA's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'cc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow the steps taken by the Azerbaijan authorities to recapitalise IBA with equity and subordinated debt. Fitch views these actions positively, and they increase the probability of the bank's Long-term IDR ultimately being affirmed at its current level. At the same time, the agency believes that the recapitalisation measures currently envisaged are likely to be insufficient, and has therefore maintained IBA's ratings on RWN, reflecting the continued risk of a downgrade.

IBA's Long-term IDR is driven by potential support from the Azerbaijan authorities, given the bank's majority state ownership, high systemic importance, its part policy role and its moderate size relative to the sovereign's resources. At the same time, the prolonged delays with the recapitalisation of the bank, its sizable minority ownership and weaknesses in corporate governance weigh on the rating. Fitch has been informed that on 21 February the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) converted AZN150m of short-term senior facilities extended to IBA into five-year subordinated debt. For regulatory purposes, this instrument will be classified as Tier 1 capital, and should therefore just be sufficient to bring the bank's regulatory capital adequacy ratio back above the minimum 12% level, for the first time since January 2010. In addition, the bank has announced a proposed AZN100m equity issue, which is subject to approval at the shareholders meeting scheduled for end-March 2012. In anticipation of this, the Ministry of Finance (IBA's main shareholder with a 50.2% stake) has already transferred AZN50m to the bank. However, minority shareholders will have up to one year after the shareholder meeting to purchase shares, which in Fitch's view is likely to considerably delay completion of the issue.

Although Fitch welcomes the fact that the Azerbaijan authorities have finally taken some concrete steps to recapitalise IBA, the agency believes that these measures are likely to be insufficient relative to the bank's asset quality problems. At end-2011, IBA reported AZN590m of non-performing loans (NPLs, 90+ days overdue; equal to 18% of the portfolio) and AZN550m (16%) of restructured/rolled over loans, while the accrued impairment reserves in the bank's statutory accounts were only AZN325m. Additional losses may also arise from a AZN730m portfolio of promissory notes (representing exposure to mainly Russian construction projects). Fitch calculates that in order to fully reserve for NPLs, create 25%-50% reserves against restructured/rolled over loans and 20% reserves against the promissory notes (the latter in line with the impairment already recognised in the 2010 IFRS accounts), IBA would need to create additional provisions equal to about 1.0x core capital (including the full planned AZN100m injection), although the bank expects that reserves in 2011 audited IFRS accounts will be significantly less. Furthermore, Fitch notes that some of the top 20 loans are long-term exposures currently benefiting from grace periods on payments of both principal and interest, and their performance is currently uncertain. IBA's liquidity position also remains strained, and the contribution of AZN50m by the Ministry of Finance only marginally improves the bank's flexibility.

At end-January 2012, the cushion of cash and equivalents (AZN238m) covered IBA's customer accounts by only 10%, a modest level considering the concentrated deposit base. In addition, IBA remains in breach of certain covenants (which will not be remedied by the recapitalisation plan), entitling creditors to accelerate a funding facility of about AZN320m (8% of the bank's liabilities). However, Fitch understands that creditors may now be more inclined to provide waivers for covenant breaches, considering measures being taken to support the bank. A further potential liquidity risk is represented by a AZN500m facility (due in less than 90 days) from a single bank counterparty, although this has been rolled over on a regular basis in the past. The downgrade of IBA's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the recapitalisation of the bank represents extraordinary and necessary support. In accordance with the agency's criteria, a bank's VR may be downgraded to 'f', indicating that the bank has failed, after either a default or the provision of external support which was necessary to avert a default. Fitch expects to next review IBA's ratings after the publication of the bank's 2011 IFRS accounts, expected by end-H112, and a full review of the bank's financial position, in particular including its asset quality. If Fitch believes that the current recapitalisation measures are sufficient, then the Long-term IDR is likely to be affirmed at 'BB+', and the VR will be upgraded to reflect the bank's current standalone profile. However, if the agency believes that the recapitalisation is clearly insufficient, then the Long-term IDR may remain on RWN, and the VR could be affirmed at 'f', or only upgraded to a still low level.

Fitch is only likely to review IBA's ratings prior to the publication of the IFRS accounts if there is a sharp tightening of liquidity, or the bank's recapitalisation programme is materially strengthened.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+', maintained on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B', maintained on RWN

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'cc', RWN removed

Support Rating: '3', maintained on RWN

Support Rating Floor: 'BB+', maintained on RWN (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)