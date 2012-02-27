(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
U.S. energy companies Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/-) and El Paso
Corp. (BB/Stable/-) are not affected by El Paso's plan to sell EP Energy
Corp. (its exploration and production company) for $7.15 billion. The pending
price achieved for EP Energy is broadly in line with Standard & Poor's
expectations and if completed will enable KMI to limit incremental debt
associated with the transaction. KMI is in the process of purchasing El Paso for
$38 billion. The companies expect the deal to close in the second quarter of
2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)