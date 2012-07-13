(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Springfield
Metro Sanitary District, IL's (the district) outstanding revenue bonds:
--$59.9 million senior lien sewer revenue bonds affirmed at
'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by and payable from a first lien on the net revenues of
the district's sewer system (the system). Revenues include interest income,
connection fees, and tax revenues (excluding those levied upon all taxable
property in the district for public benefit purposes and taxes levied for the
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK MAINTAINED: Capital needs may grow significantly beyond those
already identified to address combined sewer overflows (CSOs). Maintenance of
the rating will be driven by the district's ability to absorb capital pressures
while maintaining a financial profile consistent with the current rating level.
MIXED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage and liquidity are
satisfactory. However, a large amount of recently issued debt will narrow
coverage ratios.
HIGH AND RISING DEBT PROFILE: Existing debt ratios are well-above median levels
in all categories and projected to rise further to address identified capital
projects. Amortization of principal is also slow.
RATE FLEXIBILITY: Despite recent sizable increases to support escalating debt,
the district maintains ample rate flexibility with a current average monthly
sewer bill at just 0.3% of median household income (MHI). Collection of property
tax revenues also help to diversify the revenue base.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SHARP INCREASE IN CAPITAL AND DEBT NEEDS: Detailed cost projections for the
long-term control plan (LTCP) to address CSOs are pending regulatory
input/approval and may be significant. Depending on the magnitude and timing of
the costs, the plan could prove difficult to afford and present a burden
inconsistent with the current rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
The district was organized in 1924 and is located in central Illinois in
Sangamon County (the county), serving a population of approximately 150,135. The
district is governed by a five-member board appointed by the county board
chairman and confirmed by the county board of supervisors. Daily operations are
administered by the Director/Engineer. The service area of the district includes
nearly 80% of the county's taxable values. About two-thirds of the district is
within the city of Springfield (the city), and the boundaries also include
several nearby villages and unincorporated areas.
MIXED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The district's financial performance has been good in the past two years after a
period of volatility, with actual results coming in better than previously
forecast. Fiscal 2011 results showed 8.6 times (x) senior lien and 3.6x total
debt service coverage and an adequate 148 days cash on hand. Total debt service
coverage dropped from a high of 9.9x in fiscal 2010, the result of substantial
additional debt issuance that year.
Projections based on reasonable assumptions and adopted rate increases through
fiscal 2017 indicate a leveling off of all-in debt service coverage at around
1.2x over the next five fiscal years. Senior lien annual debt service (ADS) is
strong and projected to remain above 2.0x through 2017, although Fitch notes
that slow amortization helps to improve financial margins over the near- to
medium term. Rates are currently very affordable at 0.3% of the MHI and should
remain so despite sizeable annual rate hikes averaging 19% over the next five
years.
PLANT IMPROVEMENTS DOMINATE EXISTING CAPITAL PROJECTS
In June 2005, the district was notified by the Illinois Environmental Protection
Agency (IEPA) that its Spring Creek and Sugar Creek treatment plants were
operating in excess of rated design capacity. The facilities plan for the Spring
Creek plant was approved by the IEPA in January of 2009, and construction of the
$144 million plant commenced in September 2009, with final completion expected
in May 2014. The first three phases of the project have been funded and are
complete, with phase four (the last phase) currently under way.
The district is currently working with the IEPA on the design of its Sugar Creek
treatment plant expansion and expects to obtain a facilities plan approval late
this year. Construction of the Sugar Creek plant is planned for 2014.
RISING DEBT AND CAPITAL NEEDS
The district's preliminary six-year capital improvement plan (CIP) is
approximately $147 million. An estimated $68 million is for completion of the
Spring Creek treatment plant project, $67 million is for the Sugar Creek
treatment plant project, and $12 million is for other projects. Approximately
31% of the CIP has already been funded with proceeds from recent debt issuances.
Around 62% of remaining CIP costs are anticipated to be funded with future debt
issuances and low-interest, 20-year IEPA loans; the remainder of the CIP will be
funded from pay-as-you-go sources.
Of note is that the current CIP does not include expected regulatory
requirements related to CSO remediation. The district submitted a draft LTCP to
IEPA in December 2011 that identified $65.5 million of improvements (2011
dollars) over 20 years as its preferred alternative; although other possible
options may be required by regulators that are significantly higher. Debt ratios
are already high with debt to plant at 98% and debt per customer at $2,249 as of
fiscal 2011 and are expected to rise with the current and anticipated debt and
loan issuances to fund the existing CIP. With the finalization of the LTCP and
inclusion of additional capital needs in the CIP, expected borrowing would
likely rise further and could be significant depending on the scope and timing
of the LTCP. In addition to debt burden concerns, amortization of principal is
slow, with payout at 41% and 68% in 10 and 20 years, respectively.
SERVICE AREA
The district's economy is anchored by the presence of state government.
Healthcare, higher education and professional services sectors are also well
represented. The city unemployment rate at 7.6% as of March 2012 is below the
state (9.0%) and national averages (8.4%) for the month. Wealth levels are
slightly below average.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from
CreditScope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 8, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria
2012 Water and Sewer Medians
2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector
(New York Ratings Team)