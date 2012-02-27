(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery
rating to Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.'s
proposed $1 billion of senior guaranteed notes due 2020. These notes have
subordinated guarantees from all the subsidiaries that guarantee the existing
$2.25 billion revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates
expectations for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment
default.
We also assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the
company's proposed $1 billion of senior notes due 2017, to be issued under
rule 144A with registration rights. The '4' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of payment default.
We expect the company to use net proceeds to fund operating losses, bolster
liquidity, and repay debt coming due in the next 18 months.
The corporate credit rating on Sprint Nextel is 'B+' and remains unchanged, as
does the negative outlook. (For the complete corporate credit rating
rationale, see the research update on Sprint Nextel, published Nov. 4, 2011,
on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Sprint Nextel, published Nov. 10, 2011.)
Our rating incorporates some of the following assumptions:
-- We expect modest post-paid net subscriber additions of 200,000 to
250,000 in 2012. In comparison, Sprint Nextel lost about 98,000 post-paid
subscribers in 2011. While the iPhone should have a positive impact on gross
subscriber trends, rising churn on the iDEN network should constrain overall
customer growth.
-- We expect continued margin pressure over the next year related to
iPhone subscriber acquisition costs, as well as expenses associated with the
accelerated network upgrade. We believe that wireless EBITDA margins will be
in the 10% to 11% area in 2012.
-- We expect the company to have a free operating cash flow (FOCF)
deficit of at least $3.5 billion in 2012 and $750 million in 2013. FOCF will
likely not turn positive until 2014, at the earliest.
-- We expect operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to rise to around
6.5x in 2012, from about 5.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, although leverage could
improve to below 5.0x by 2014 because of potential EBITDA improvements from
the network upgrade. Our leverage calculation assumes that the company
completes its vendor financing plans during the year and that 2013 maturities
are paid down rather than refinanced.
The ratings on Sprint Nextel continue to reflect a "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) based on our expectation
of FOCF losses through 2013 and rising leverage. The ratings also reflect our
assessment of the business risk profile which remains "fair" (according to our
criteria). This assessment incorporates the company's weak profitability
measures relative to its peer group; significant competition from other
wireless carriers, which is particularly important as the industry continues
to show signs of maturation; and elevated customer churn rates. Mitigating
factors include Sprint Nextel's position as the third-largest wireless carrier
in the U.S., with a national footprint; improving subscriber trends; and
rising average revenue per user, which should lead to modest revenue growth.
RATINGS LIST
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
New Ratings
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Senior Secured
$1 bil gtd nts due 2020 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
$1 bil nts due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)