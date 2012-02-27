(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - According to Fitch Ratings, the following ratings for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Motorola Solutions; NYSE: MSI) are unaffected by this morning's announced Stock Repurchase Agreement: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank revolving credit facility (RCF) 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper program 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. This morning, MSI announced that it has entered into an agreement with Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates to repurchase approximately 23.7 million shares of the company's common stock at a price of $49.15, for an aggregate consideration of approximately $1.17 billion. The repurchase will be pursuant to the company's existing $3 billion share repurchase authorization, which Fitch continues to believe the company can fund with cash and free cash flow. Pro forma for this repurchase, MSI has approximately $730 million remaining under the authorization. This amount excludes any open market repurchases since the beginning of 2012. Pursuant to the agreement, Icahn's ownership stake in MSI will fall below 5% and a current MSI board member and affiliate of Icahn's will resign from the board, reducing Fitch's concern about potential influences by activist shareholders on the company's financial policies. Pro forma for affecting the agreement, Fitch continues to believe the company's liquidity is solid as of Dec. 31, 2011 and supported by: --Approximately $3.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and Sigma Funds. A portion of the cash is located outside the U.S. Of the short-term investments and Sigma Fund amounts, the majority was invested in highly liquid securities; --An undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring June 30, 2014. Fitch's expectations for pre-dividend annual free cash flow of more than $500 million also support liquidity. Over the near term, Fitch believes free cash flow may be constrained by increasing cash contributions to the company's underfunded pension in 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria and Relevant Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Evaluating Corporate Governance', Dec. 13, 2011; --'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers', June 12, 2007; --'Short-term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates', Aug. 12, 2011. For additional details, see Fitch's most recent press release on Motorola dated Aug. 10, 2010 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates (New York Ratings Team)