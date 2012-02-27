(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and short-term IDR of Ocwen Financial Corp. (Ocwen) at 'B+'
and 'B', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of ratings
follows this release.
The affirmation reflects the company's leading position in the nonconforming and
nonperforming (subprime) residential mortgage servicing market, proven loss
mitigation capabilities, and cost advantages provided by offshore staffing and
technology. Rating constraints reflect the company's ability to sustain growth
in the longer term. Fitch believes the company's expertise for servicing
subprime loans will remain in demand in the near term. In the longer term,
however, ratings may come under pressure as continued consolidation and the
overall share of the subprime market shrinks due to lack of originations since
2007.
Over the last two years, Ocwen has significantly grown its servicing portfolio
through acquisitions, most recently purchasing the servicing rights to the
Litton portfolio from Goldman Sachs. At Dec. 31, 2011, Ocwen serviced
approximately 671,623 loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of
$102.2 billion, making the company the largest subprime servicer in the U.S. and
the 12th largest servicer overall. In addition to Ocwen's planned purchase of
the Saxon and JPMorgan servicing portfolios in the first quarter of 2012, the
company is planning a sale of a portion of its servicing assets to a newly
formed company called Home Loan Servicing Solutions, Ltd. (HLSS). This
transaction is expected to close in early March 2012.
Proceeds from the sale of Ocwen's servicing assets are expected primarily to be
used to acquire additional servicing portfolios and pay down outstanding debt,
which is expected to reduce the company's leverage and yield greater earnings
consistency over time, given the absence of valuation adjustments and a decline
in interest costs. However, a significant portion of the company's revenues
going forward are likely to come from subservicing revenue received from HLSS.
Additionally, in Fitch's view, any positive impact from Ocwen's de-leveraging
could be constrained due to the shifting of balance sheet leverage from Ocwen to
HLSS, on which a significant portion of its future revenue will be dependent.
The revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative is supported by Fitch's concern
regarding Ocwen's significant growth over the last year and its continuing
ability to integrate large portfolio acquisitions onto its servicing platforms
without potential disruptions. In addition, heightened regulatory scrutiny for
the overall sector has increased the company's operational risk profile that may
put additional pressure on the company's margins. Fitch recently downgraded
Ocwen's primary and special servicer ratings to 'RPS3' and 'RSS3', respectively.
Fitch believes that the recent downgrade of Ocwen's servicer ratings will make
it more difficult for the company to grow through acquiring additional subprime
MSR portfolios.
While Fitch believes that positive momentum in the rating is currently limited,
the Outlook could return to Stable if Ocwen is able to decrease overall leverage
and sustain recent improvements in liquidity and capitalization, while
generating consistent operating cash flows through measured growth. Fitch would
also view positively the company's ability to effectively manage its key
strategic initiatives that would, in the longer term, help Ocwen enhance its
operating leverage.
Negative rating actions could result from the company's growth strategy, should
the company pursue future acquisitions that would require a substantial cash
outlay and incremental debt that would negatively impact Ocwen's leverage above
Fitch's expectations. Integration risk, materializing in service disruptions due
to difficulty bringing onboard large portfolio acquisitions that would
ultimately hurt cash flow generation could also yield negative rating actions.
Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN), through its subsidiaries, is a leading
provider of residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special
servicing and asset management services. Ocwen is headquartered in Atlanta,
Georgia, with offices in West Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida; Houston, Texas;
McDonough, Georgia; and Washington, DC with support operations in India and
Uruguay. Ocwen is a Florida corporation organized in February 1991. As of Dec.
31, 2011, the company had $4.7 billion in assets.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Ocwen Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'B+'; Negative Outlook;
--Short-term IDR at 'B'.
