(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that Crestwood Midstream Partners L.P. (CMLP; B/Stable/--) and Crestwood Holdings Partners LLC announcement that they have executed definitive agreements with Antero Resources Appalachian Corp. to acquire certain of Antero's Marcellus Shale natural-gas gathering system assets for $375 million in cash plus an earn-out will not affect the partnership's rating or outlook. A long-term, fixed-fee gathering and compression agreement with minimum volume commitments should provide good cash flow visibility for CMLP. Crestwood Holdings Partners LLC, through its indirect subsidiary, Crestwood Holdings LLC (Holdings; B-/Stable/--), will contribute about $244 million for a 65% ownership interest in the joint venture, while CMLP will contribute about $131 million for the remaining 35%. (Our rating on Holdings is also unaffected). Our analysis considers the consolidated credit profile of CMLP and Holdings, because Holdings controls CMLP through its 61% ownership interest. We expect consolidated financial leverage to remain high in the near term. (New York Ratings Team)