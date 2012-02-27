(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 - Fitch ratings has assigned a Long-term International Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AAA' to the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC). The rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of IIC's ratings follows at the end of this press
release.
The ratings primarily reflect the IIC's intrinsic strengths, which includes
its strong capitalization, high liquidity, financially sustainable operations as
well as shareholder support. Additionally, the IIC benefits from its
relationship with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) through a committed
credit line for USD300 million and the 'preferred creditor status' historically
accorded to the IIC by member countries. The IIC's relationship to other IADB
Group entities, in terms of common shareholders and common members of its Board
of Governors and Board of Executive Directors also underpin its ratings. IIC's
capital is owned by 44 countries, of which 26 are regional shareholders. Its
main shareholder is the United States (Fitch rated 'AAA' with a Negative
Outlook), which owned 25% of subscribed capital at Sept. 30, 2011. Although the
proportion of 'AAA' and 'AA' rated shareholders is lower than for other
'AAA'-rated MDBs (40.2% of subscribed capital at Sept. 30, 2011), support is
strong, as demonstrated by continuous capital increases since 2000.
A stress situation in a member country that affects the benefits of the
IIC's preferred-creditor status may result in downward pressures on
creditworthiness. Similarly, a material deterioration in the creditworthiness of
its borrowers driven by region-wide macroeconomic instability, though considered
unlikely over the medium term by Fitch, could also negatively affect IIC's
ratings. At 55.6% as of Sept. 30, 2011, the IIC has one of the highest
equity/assets ratios among Fitch-rated multilateral development banks (MDB),
mitigating a lack of callable capital. As a result, the IIC's debt/equity ratio,
which reached 77% in this same period is also low relative to its peers.
Although leverage is likely to increase from current lows as the Corporation
seeks to expand its balance sheet, it will remain low relative to other MDBs in
the future as well. Historically, IIC's liquidity has been solid and the
Corporation has strictly complied with its internal guidelines. Liquidity
compares favorably to peers, as liquid assets accounted for 37.3% of total
assets and covered 540.4% of short-term borrowings at Sept. 30, 2011. The
weighted average rating of the corporation's loan portfolio is 'BB'. The IIC's
non-performing loans/gross loans ratio tends to be higher and more volatile than
at other MDBs given its private sector focus.
Nevertheless, non-performing loans/gross loans only reached 2.4% at Sept.
30, 2011, and loan loss reserve coverage is ample. This private sector focus
also reduces loan concentration risk relative to other regional MDBs. As is the
case with other MDBs, the IIC is not profit oriented, though it adheres to
self-imposed performance targets and internal capital generation has been
sufficient to sustain the growth of its operations without jeopardizing the
strength of its solvency. The IIC's ROAA averaged 0.7% from 2008 through Sept.
30, 2011, in line with other MDBs. Based on the IIC's strong pipeline of
approvals, Fitch expects the Corporation's operations to continue expanding at a
steady pace in 2012, which should maintain its ROAA around 1%. Established in
1984, the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) promotes the economic
development of its 26 Latin American and Caribbean member countries by financing
private enterprise.
The IIC along with the IADB and the Multilateral Investment Fund (MIF)
constitute the IDB Group which provided a total of $13bln in multilateral
funding to the region in 2010.
Fitch rates IIC as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
