Feb 24 - Fitch ratings has assigned a Long-term International Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA' to the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC). The rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of IIC's ratings follows at the end of this press release.

The ratings primarily reflect the IIC's intrinsic strengths, which includes its strong capitalization, high liquidity, financially sustainable operations as well as shareholder support. Additionally, the IIC benefits from its relationship with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) through a committed credit line for USD300 million and the 'preferred creditor status' historically accorded to the IIC by member countries. The IIC's relationship to other IADB Group entities, in terms of common shareholders and common members of its Board of Governors and Board of Executive Directors also underpin its ratings. IIC's capital is owned by 44 countries, of which 26 are regional shareholders. Its main shareholder is the United States (Fitch rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook), which owned 25% of subscribed capital at Sept. 30, 2011. Although the proportion of 'AAA' and 'AA' rated shareholders is lower than for other 'AAA'-rated MDBs (40.2% of subscribed capital at Sept. 30, 2011), support is strong, as demonstrated by continuous capital increases since 2000.

A stress situation in a member country that affects the benefits of the IIC's preferred-creditor status may result in downward pressures on creditworthiness. Similarly, a material deterioration in the creditworthiness of its borrowers driven by region-wide macroeconomic instability, though considered unlikely over the medium term by Fitch, could also negatively affect IIC's ratings. At 55.6% as of Sept. 30, 2011, the IIC has one of the highest equity/assets ratios among Fitch-rated multilateral development banks (MDB), mitigating a lack of callable capital. As a result, the IIC's debt/equity ratio, which reached 77% in this same period is also low relative to its peers. Although leverage is likely to increase from current lows as the Corporation seeks to expand its balance sheet, it will remain low relative to other MDBs in the future as well. Historically, IIC's liquidity has been solid and the Corporation has strictly complied with its internal guidelines. Liquidity compares favorably to peers, as liquid assets accounted for 37.3% of total assets and covered 540.4% of short-term borrowings at Sept. 30, 2011. The weighted average rating of the corporation's loan portfolio is 'BB'. The IIC's non-performing loans/gross loans ratio tends to be higher and more volatile than at other MDBs given its private sector focus.

Nevertheless, non-performing loans/gross loans only reached 2.4% at Sept. 30, 2011, and loan loss reserve coverage is ample. This private sector focus also reduces loan concentration risk relative to other regional MDBs. As is the case with other MDBs, the IIC is not profit oriented, though it adheres to self-imposed performance targets and internal capital generation has been sufficient to sustain the growth of its operations without jeopardizing the strength of its solvency. The IIC's ROAA averaged 0.7% from 2008 through Sept. 30, 2011, in line with other MDBs. Based on the IIC's strong pipeline of approvals, Fitch expects the Corporation's operations to continue expanding at a steady pace in 2012, which should maintain its ROAA around 1%. Established in 1984, the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) promotes the economic development of its 26 Latin American and Caribbean member countries by financing private enterprise.

The IIC along with the IADB and the Multilateral Investment Fund (MIF) constitute the IDB Group which provided a total of $13bln in multilateral funding to the region in 2010.

Fitch rates IIC as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AAA'; Stable Outlook

--Short-term IDR 'F1+'; (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)