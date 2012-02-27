(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to Sprint Nextel Corporation's
$2 billion notes offering. This includes a 'BB/RR2' rating to the junior
guaranteed unsecured notes due 2020 and a 'B+/RR4' rating to the unsecured
senior notes due 2017.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering for general
corporate purposes, which may include redemptions or service requirements of
outstanding debt, network expansion and modernization and potential funding of
Clearwire Corporation.
The Rating Outlook on Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries is Negative.
The $2 billion debt issuance takes another step toward reducing medium-term
refinancing risk and fortifying Sprint Nextel's liquidity position due to
material cash requirements related to the network modernization project and
iPhone rollout. These plans will result in significant cash deficits for the
next two years. Sprint Nextel had previously indicated requirements to raise $5
billion to $7 billion of external funding through 2013, of which $4 billion was
related to refinancings of existing debt maturities in 2012 and 2013. Sprint
fully repaid $2.25 billion in 2012 maturities with proceeds from the $4 billion
debt issuance in November 2011.
The new debt issuance provides additional liquidity to potentially fund a large
portion of the $1.8 billion in debt maturing in 2013. Maturities in 2014 total
$1.4 billion including $1.2 billion of Nextel Communications Inc. (NCI) debt
which is callable at par after March 15, 2012. The $2.6 billion in maturities in
2015 include $2.1 billion of NCI debt that is currently callable at par. The
company is also working on additional liquidity using vendor financing with
agreements expected before the end of the second quarter. The company's
liquidity at the end of 2011 was approximately $6.7 billion, including $5.6
billion in cash.
The junior guaranteed unsecured notes benefit from an upstream guarantee from
all material operating subsidiaries. This guarantee is subordinated in right of
the subsidiary guarantees under the credit agreement. Fitch has assigned a
'BB/RR2' rating to the junior unsecured guaranteed notes, the same as the credit
facility. This reflects expectations for superior recovery prospects under a
bankruptcy scenario due to the relative size of the loss cushion in the
waterfall analysis behind the junior unsecured guaranteed notes.
The Sprint Nextel credit agreement allows sizeable carve-outs for additional
senior indebtedness. The carve-outs include unsecured junior guaranteed
indebtedness that is subordinated in right of subsidiary guarantees to the
credit facilities not to exceed $4 billion. Between the last two debt offerings,
Sprint has now issued $4 billion in junior guaranteed debt. The unsecured junior
guaranteed debt is senior to the unsecured notes at Sprint Nextel, Sprint
Capital Corporation and Nextel Communications Inc. The unsecured senior notes at
these entities are not supported by an upstream guarantee from the operating
subsidiaries.
The credit agreement additionally allows capacity for unsecured senior
guaranteed indebtedness of $2 billion. This debt would benefit from the same
guarantee and rank equally in right of payment to the unsecured credit
facilities. Vendor financing will likely also be used, secured by network
related infrastructure. Sprint Nextel has indicated potential plans for $1
billion to $3 billion of vendor financing.
Consequently Fitch expects Sprint Nextel will pursue options for further debt
financing that will place additional indebtedness ahead of the senior unsecured
notes (no upstream guarantees) thereby diminishing recovery prospects. Under
this scenario, the senior unsecured notes could be downgraded an additional
notch as the capital structure further evolves during 2012.
Sprint Nextel's $2.24 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expires in
October 2013. Sprint negotiated an amendment to the credit facility to give it
cushion relief into 2013, due to iPhone-related losses. The leverage ratio which
is currently 4.5 times (x), will reduce to 4.25x beginning in April 2012 and
again to 4.00x in January 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio was 3.7x. Fitch
expects Sprint would likely need to consider parameters for a new facility by
the end of 2012 given the 2013 maturity.
The ratings have limited flexibility for execution missteps, weakened core
operational results, significantly higher cash requirements, or lack of expected
benefits from the network modernization project. Fitch expects leverage for
Sprint Nextel to peak in the 5x range during 2012. Leverage was approximately
4.0x at the end of the fourth quarter 2011. As a result, Fitch will not revise
the Negative Outlook during 2012. Continued improvement in subscriber metrics,
operating fundamentals, network upgrade execution and iPhone related losses will
be required before a stabilization of the Outlook can occur.
The agreement that Clearwire and Sprint Nextel reached in December demonstrates
the improved relationship and better alignment of the strategic direction
between the two companies. Sprint Nextel's agreement with Clearwire lays the
foundation for additional commercial fourth-generation (4G) LTE capacity
utilizing Clearwire's network and spectrum in a collaborative build, beginning
in 2013. Additionally, Sprint contributed in excess of $300 million as an equity
investment and modified terms of their WiMAX agreement to support 4G data
services including defined payments for capacity during the next four years.
However, Fitch believes Sprint Nextel has challenges associated with the
competitive positioning of its 4G LTE plans. Sprint's LTE build materially lags
its larger nationwide peers. Sprint's initial deployment of LTE over 10MHz is
less than ideal from a speed and capacity standpoint than Verizon's LTE
deployment utilizing 20 MHz of 700 MHz spectrum. Sprint's plans also carry much
higher execution risk due to the significant network upgrades required during
the next couple of years. In addition, the company is dependent on Clearwire
executing its 4G upgrade plans.
Clearwire's near-term funding gap has largely been filled through a variety of
sources although the company will continue to require funding beyond the next 12
months. This is due to operating cash flow deficits and likely requirements to
expand the 4G LTE build beyond initial plans of 8,000 cell sites. Fitch expects
that Sprint will need to contribute further capital which is not included in
current rating considerations.
Other companies, including AT&T and T-Mobile, have indicated the need for
additional spectrum and/or capacity for 4G data services given the expectations
for robust data demand growth. Nonetheless, Clearwire has not yet benefited from
the increased demand for 4G data capacity with other operators and investors as
the cable companies and Google have walked away from past significant
investments. Failure by Clearwire to reach future additional material agreements
for 4G LTE capacity or spectrum with other operators is a cause for concern.
Consequently, Clearwire would continue to be more reliant on Sprint for 4G LTE
usage and funding.
Fitch currently rates Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries as follows:
Sprint Nextel Corporation;
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BB/RR2';
--Junior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BB/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.
Sprint Capital Corporation;
--IDR 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.
Nextel Communications Inc. (Nextel);
--IDR 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)