(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings affirms all the ratings on American Electric Power
Company, Inc. (AEP) and its eight regulated electric utility subsidiaries: AEP
Texas Central Company (TCC), AEP Texas North Company (TNC), Appalachian Power
Company (APCo), Indiana Michigan Power Company (I&M), Kentucky Power Company
(KPCo), Ohio Power Company (OPCo), Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), and
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCo).
The Rating Outlook on OPCo is revised to Negative from Stable. The Rating
Outlook on AEP and its other regulated electric utility subsidiaries is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this release.
Key rating factors include:
--AEP's regulatory and geographic diversification from ownership of electric
utilities with operations in 11 states;
--Generally constructive regulatory environments, with the exception of Ohio;
--An operating environment in Ohio that has become increasingly challenging and
uncertain;
--Exposure to federal environmental regulation that will result in increased
expenditures to many of AEP's coal-fired electric generation plants and the
retirement of older, less efficient plants;
--An improved consolidated financial profile and liquidity position.
Regulatory and Geographic Diversification:
AEP benefits from its ownership of eight regulated electric utilities. The
utilities have operations in 11 states, providing regulatory and geographic
diversification. AEP's combination of electric utilities that are exposed to
different operating environments helps provide some stability to consolidated
cash flows.
Low-Cost Operations:
AEP and its utilities have a favorable competitive position due to their
ownership of low-cost, coal-fired electric generation plants. AEP's utilities
are able to keep their fuel costs low through at-cost coal delivery contracts
with affiliated company AEP River Operations LLC (not rated), a wholly owned AEP
subsidiary that also barges agricultural products, coal, construction materials,
and other products to third parties.
Challenges in Ohio:
The Negative Outlook on OPCo reflects the challenging operating environment in
Ohio. The most troubling concern in Ohio is the Public Utility Commission of
Ohio's (PUCO) decision last week to revoke the stipulation agreement on OPCo's
Electric Security Plan (ESP) that it had approved just two months earlier.
Fitch considers it likely that the PUCO would still require AEP's Ohio
operations to move to a competitive pricing market for generation. The
uncertainty, though, is how the transition would now be planned and the extent
to which it would negatively impact OPCo's cash flows. This concern is
heightened by the competitive retail electricity market in Ohio, which has
started to result in increasing amounts of customer shopping in OPCo's service
territory.
OPCo is heading into these challenges with a strong financial profile, which
gives it a little cushion at the current ratings level. Prior to the PUCO
revoking the stipulation agreement, Fitch had been expecting OPCo's financial
metrics to remain strong over the next three years, with EBITDA to interest
coverage to average more than 6.0 times (x) and funds from operations (FFO) to
debt to average more than 25%. There is an increased likelihood now that these
metrics may be weaker than previously expected. A less favorable outcome in
OPCo's ESP that results in expected FFO to debt dropping below 20% could result
in a downgrade to the Ohio utility.
Environmental Regulatory Concerns:
Another concern to AEP's integrated utilities is exposure to environmental
regulation. The AEP family of utilities operates the largest coal-fired electric
generation fleet in the U.S. AEP expects the pending implementation of various
environmental regulations to result in roughly $6 billion-$7 billion of capex
through 2020, along with the retirement of more than 5,000 MW of older,
less-efficient, coal-fired electric generation plants.
Fitch would expect the utilities to be able to recover their environmental
capital spending in a timely manner given the various environmental cost
recovery mechanisms allowed by the regulatory commissions in AEP's states of
operation. The expected timely recovery of these costs mitigates the concerns
associated with such large capital outlays.
Improved Financial Profile:
AEP's consolidated financial profile has improved over recent years. Part of
this improvement is due to the implementation of cost recovery mechanisms
through trackers and riders at the utilities that have reduced regulatory lag.
AEP's improved recovery mechanisms now account for 48% of cost recovery, versus
just 20% in 2008. Management has also kept its leverage in check, which has
decreased the consolidated debt to capitalization ratio to less than 55.5%, from
as high as 62.5% in 2008.
AEP's pension plan is on a stronger footing now too, which should result in
lower cash contributions going forward. AEP contributed $500 million in 2010 and
$450 million in 2011, and the company expects a planned $200 million cash
contribution this year to improve the funding level to above 90%. This should
free up cash to be used for environmental capex and transmission projects, which
is where the most promising growth is for AEP.
Fitch expects consolidated EBITDA to interest coverage to average more than 4.0x
and FFO to debt to average around 19% over the next three years.
AEP's liquidity position is solid, with the company's $1.5 billion credit
facility maturing in June 2015 and $1.75 billion credit facility maturing in
June 2016. Ample amounts are available under these facilities, which back up a
commercial paper program that is used to support short-term needs at the
utilities not funded by the internal money pool.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
AEP
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2'.
TCC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Pollution control revenue bonds at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
TNC
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
APCo
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
I&M
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
KPCo
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
PSO
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
SWEPCo
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to Negative
from Stable:
OPCo
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Pollution control revenue bonds at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch has withdrawn the preferred stock ratings of TCC, TNC, APCo, I&M, PSO, and
SWEPCo as a result of the redemption of all their preferred stock in December
2011.
Fitch has also withdrawn all the ratings on Columbus Southern Power Company
following its merger with and into OPCo.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)