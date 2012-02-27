(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on
Schaumberg, Ill.-based Motorola Solutions Inc. remain unchanged, despite
Motorola's announcement today that it purchased approximately $1.2 billion of
common shares from Carl Icahn and certain of his affiliates. The purchase was
made pursuant to the existing $3 billion stock repurchase program, of which
there is approximately $700 million remaining (assuming no open market purchases
during 2012). This announcement does not currently affect our view of Motorola's
ratings or outlook. Pro forma for the share purchase and based on fiscal 2011
year-end cash and investments of $5.1 billion, Motorola has approximately $3.9
billion of cash and investments (about a third held domestically), supplemented
by a fully available $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and expected cash
flow from operations approaching $1 billion in fiscal 2012. We estimate adjusted
leverage in the low-2x area as of the year-end 2011. We expect Motorola to
execute on its future shareholder return policies to ensure that U.S.-domiciled
cash remains sufficient to meet ongoing operational needs.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)