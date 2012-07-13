(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. wireline operator Broadview Networks has announced that it has
reached a debt restructuring agreement with holders of about two-thirds of the
aggregate principal amount of its secured notes.
-- To facilitate this process, it plans to reorganize through a
prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit and secured notes ratings on the
company to 'CC' and 'C', respectively. The outlook is negative;
-- The negative outlook reflects that we consider the company's debt
restructuring tantamount to default and when it files for bankruptcy, we will
lower all ratings to 'D'.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc. following its debt restructuring agreement
with the majority of its noteholders. We lowered the corporate credit rating
to 'CC' from 'CCC-'. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our rating on the secured notes to 'C' from 'CC'.
The recovery rating on the notes remains a '5', indicating modest (10%-30%)
recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.
We will lower the corporate credit and secured note ratings to 'D' upon the
earliest of 1) the company's bankruptcy filing or, alternatively, completion
of an out-of-court debt restructuring; 2) the Aug. 1, 2012 revolving credit
facility expiration, if Broadview either defaults on the revolver borrowings
due, or extends their maturity; or 3) the Sept. 1, 2012 notes maturity, if
Broadview has not already filed for bankruptcy or otherwise restructured.
Rationale
Broadview announced that it has reached a debt restructuring agreement with
holders of about two-thirds of the aggregate principal amount of its secured
notes, subject to regulatory approvals. Under terms of the restructuring
agreement, it will exchange its existing $300 million of secured notes
maturing in September 2012 for a $150 million five-year note issue, and
noteholders will receive the vast majority of equity in the new organization.
To facilitate this process, it plans to reorganize through a prepackaged
Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
Liquidity
Liquidity remains "weak," and the company will only be able to meet its $300
million notes maturity on Sept. 1, 2012 through a debt restructuring, which we
consider tantamount to default. The company also has about $14 million
outstanding under its revolving credit facility, which matures on Aug. 1,
2012.
Recovery analysis
See the recovery report on Broadview, to be published separately on
RatingsDirect following this release.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We consider the company's debt restructuring
tantamount to default. We will lower the corporate credit and secured note
ratings to 'D' upon the earliest of 1) the company's bankruptcy filing or
completion of an out-of-court debt restructuring; 2) the Aug. 1, 2012
revolving credit facility expiration, if Broadview either defaults on the
revolver borrowings due, or extends their maturity; or 3) the Sept. 1, 2012
note maturity, if Broadview has not already filed for bankruptcy, or otherwise
restructured.
Upon the company's emergence from bankruptcy, we will raise the corporate
credit rating on Broadview. While we will evaluate the company's business plan
and financial profile as it emerges, we do not anticipate that the corporate
credit rating would be any higher than 'B', given the significant competitive
challenges facing the company, our expectations for limited near-term
cash-generating ability, and leverage, which we estimate, pro forma for the
restructuring, to be about 3x, before adjusting for the liquidation value of
preferred stock.
Related Criteria And Research
How Distressed Exchanges Affect Default Rates And Ratings Performance, Sept.
26, 2011
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Broadview Networks Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC-/Negative/--
Senior Secured C CC
Recovery Rating 5 5
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)