Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB' long-term junior subordinated debt rating on the perpetual, noncumulative, deferral hybrid equity instrument issued by Banco do Brasil S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3) is unaffected by the company's announcement of a proposed amendment, which will increase the total amount of the issuance by $750 million. (New York Ratings Team)