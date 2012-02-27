(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Overview

-- Standard & Poor's is conducting a review of existing short-term ratings using new rating definitions.

-- We are revising the short-term rating on Limited Brands to 'B' from 'B-1' because of the change in our criteria.

-- At the same time, we are affirming all other ratings and outlook, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating.

-- The stable outlook on Limited Brands reflects our view that the company's financial policies will remain aggressive, but that it will manage its shareholder activities, with leverage at about 3x over the near term. Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services changed the short-term rating on Limited Brands to 'B' from 'B-1' following the revision of short-term rating definitions for the 'B' category, and the removal of the 'B-1', 'B-2', and 'B-3' rating definitions. At the same time, we are affirming all other ratings on the company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Columbus, Ohio-based apparel retailer Limited Brands Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation for further performance gains during 2012--though at a lower rate than the previous year--and for financial policies to remain aggressive. Both its Victoria's Secret (VS) and Bath & Body Works (BBW) divisions are relatively mature, and historically have provided consistent and solid cash flows. Pro forma for the $1 billion unsecured debt offering, we expect leverage to be in the low-3x area, but consistent positive EBITDA growth is likely to reduce leverage to about 3x over the near term. Over the next year, we expect interest coverage to be about 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be in the low-20% range. The "significant" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term) incorporates our belief that the company's financial policies will remain aggressive. Despite this, we expect that the company will manage its leverage to about 3x over the near term. The company's "satisfactory" business risk profile incorporates its participation in the intensely competitive specialty retail industry, satisfactory market positions in intimate apparel and personal care products, and geographic diversity. Although we anticipate Limited Brands will retain its performance momentum over the near term, we expect it to continue at a lower rate. We believe consolidated same-store sales are likely to be in the low-single digits as the tepid economy mutes consumer spending. We expect margins to benefit slightly from further operational leverage and lower product costs over the near term. We anticipate EBITDA margins will remain slightly above 20% over the near term. Liquidity Our 'B' short-term rating on Limited Brands reflects our long-term issuer rating and our view that liquidity is "strong." We expect sources of cash to exceed uses over the next 12 months. Cash sources include about $1 billion of cash on hand, free operating cash flow of about $600 million, and availability under its revolving credit facility, which we estimate was unused as of Jan. 31, 2012. Cash uses are likely to be about $600 million of capital expenditures, some modest investment in working capital, and $58 million of debt maturities in December 2012. Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We estimate coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.5x.

-- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA.

-- Ample cushion under its financial performance covenants.

-- Well-established and solid relationships with its banks. Recovery analysis Our issue-level rating on Limited Brands' unsecured notes with subsidiary guarantees is 'BB+' (the same as the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the unsecured notes without subsidiary guarantees is 'BB-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Limited Brands, published on Feb. 17, 2012 on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable outlook on Limited Brands reflects our view that the company's financial policies will remain aggressive, but that it will manage its shareholder activities, with leverage at about 3x over the near term. The outlook also incorporates our view that the company will demonstrate modest performance gains over the next year, but at a lower rate than the prior year. We could lower the rating if additional shareholder-friendly activities or erosion in performance results in leverage above 3.5x. An example of this scenario would be if the company issued more than $750 million of additional debt while performance growth is in the low-single digits. An upgrade is unlikely over the near term because we currently assess the company's financial risk profile below investment-grade and believe that the financial policies will remain aggressive over the intermediate term. However, we could upgrade the company if we received further clarity into its long-term financial policy with respect to dividends, share repurchases, and debt issuance. Additionally, the company would have to demonstrate stronger credit protection measures, with leverage in the low-2x area and interest coverage approaching 6x. Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Revised

To From Limited Brands Inc Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B BB+/Stable/B-1 Revised

To From Limited Brands Inc Commercial Paper B B-1 Ratings Revised Limited Brands Inc Senior Unsecured Guaranteed BB+

Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured BB-

Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)