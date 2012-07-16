(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Amundi Money Market Fund- Short Term (GBP) a 'AAAmmf' Money Market Fund Rating. The fund is a sub-fund of Amundi Money Market Fund, managed by Amundi. KEY RATING DRIVERS The main rating drivers are: -- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification. -- High overnight and one-week liquidity, consistent with funds' shareholders profile and concentration. -- Amundi's capabilities and resources as investment manager. PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies. Repo counterparties are also highly rated and transactions fully collateralized with high quality government bonds or AAA rated covered bonds. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the fund limits its exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. MATURITY PROFILE The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. It limits its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 days and 90 days, respectively. The fund also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days or less. Interest rate exposure is also maintained low via direct investments in assets indexed to SONIA or hedged into SONIA via interest rate swaps. Consistent with Fitch's criteria, currency hedges are limited to 10% or less of the portfolio. LIQUIDITY PROFILE The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through investment restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain at least 10% of their assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as government securities and at least 25% in securities maturing within seven days or other qualified liquid assets. In the short term, Amundi will be the main investor in the fund via around GBP400m seed capital. PARENT EXPOSURE The funds may have some exposure to Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'), the funds' ultimate parent, through overnight cash positions deposited at the bank, and exposures via repurchase agreements under 10%. FUND OBJECTIVES The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and liquidity, while providing a competitive level of return. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term money market instruments including repurchase agreements backed by highly rated collateral, time deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, corporate bonds and notes, asset-backed commercial papers (ABCP), government and government agency debt as well as repurchase agreements. The fund's pricing policy requires the NAV of the fund to be carried at the mark-to-market value of the portfolio any time the portfolio's mark-to-market NAV deviates from amortized cost by more than 5bps at the portfolio level or 40 bps at an individual asset level. Given the fund's profile, Fitch considers the likelihood of this happening low and, even if it were to occur, the impact would be consistent with principal stability as defined by Fitch for its MMF ratings. INVESTMENT ADVISOR Amundi, the funds' investment advisor, is 75% owned by Credit Agricole and 25% Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'). With EUR658bn of assets under management at end 2011, Amundi is the second-largest asset manager in Europe. As of end-December 2011, it had EUR118bn of assets in money market funds. Fitch views Credit Agricole's financial and resource commitments, and Amundi's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to these funds. Amundi Money Market Fund- Short Term (GBP) is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg-domiciled umbrella SICAV Amundi Money Market Fund. The euro and US dollar sub-funds are also rated by Fitch at 'AAAmmf'. The three sub-funds are classified as Short-Term Money Market Fund under the ESMA MMF definition. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below. To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the funds' administrator - Caceis Bank Luxembourg - and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines. Surveillance data for these funds is available at www.fitchratings.com "Surveillance" > "Funds". For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, Amundi and Caceis, the funds' administrator. Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', dated 29 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria Sector Update - European Money Market Funds (New York Ratings Team)