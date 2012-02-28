(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have updated our rating definitions for short term ratings in the 'B' category, removing the 'B-1', 'B-2', and 'B-3' rating definitions.

-- We have accordingly revised our short-term ratings on Icelandic utility Landsvirkjun to 'B' from 'B-1'. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its short-term ratings on Iceland-based electricity generation and transmission company Landsvirkjun to 'B' from 'B-1'. Rationale The revision is in line with an update of our rating definitions for short-term ratings in the 'B' category, removing the 'B-1', 'B-2', and 'B-3' rating definitions. Ratings List Rating revised

To From Landsvirkjun Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating --/--/B --/--/B-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)