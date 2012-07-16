(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Royal London Cash Plus Fund's
Credit Rating at 'AAA' and Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1'. The fund is advised
by Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), and is a sub-fund of the UK domiciled
OEIC, Royal London Bond Funds ICVC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The affirmation of the fund's Credit Ratings reflects the distribution of
ratings, the credit quality, and the relatively short-term maturity of the
portfolio. The rating also recognises the investment advisor's capabilities and
resources. The affirmation of the volatility rating reflects the low sensitivity
to market risk factors such as interest rate and spread risks.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:
The fund is concentrated in securities rated in the 'A' category, which makes up
43% of the fund's portfolio, as of 11 July 2012. The fund also maintains 34% of
portfolio holdings in the 'AAA' category. The modified duration of the fund is
0.40 years, indicating the average short-term nature of the portfolio. The
credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets, combined with the short
maturity of assets, is consistent with a 'AAA' bond fund Credit Rating. The
proportion of deposits subject to a Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative is
low. The fund is currently invested in 19 obligors, as of 11 July 2012.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:
The fund has a moderately low exposure to market risk factors such as interest
rate and spread risks. As of the 11 July 2012, the fund's weighted average
maturity was 177 days and the weighted average life was 481 days. Interest rate
risk is managed with a duration limited to three years.
THE ADVISOR:
RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London Group, a mutual
society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and pensions company. As
of end June 2012, RLAM managed a total of around GBP44bn in assets, of which
around 45% is within fixed income and 15% within cash products.
FUND PROFILE:
The fund invests in a mixture of cash, certificates of deposits and floating
rate and fixed bonds (including sovereign bonds and covered bonds). Investments
are placed with institutions with a minimum 'A-' rating, within countries with a
'AAA' rating. Supranational investments are permitted, and all sovereign
investments will be made with 'AAA' rated countries. As of 11 July 2012, the
fund's total assets stood at GBP85m.
Fitch notes that there is investor concentration within the fund, as the fund
has only been in existence for a year. RLAM maintain close dialogue with fund
investors to mitigate potential redemption risk.
RATING SENSITIVITY:
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. In particular, Fitch notes that the fund's current
credit rating is particularly sensitive to potential credit deterioration in the
portfolio of assets. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any
key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch. For additional
information about Fitch's bond fund ratings guidelines, please review the
criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.
.To maintain the bond fund rating, RLAM provides Fitch with regular information,
including details of the portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Fitch closely
monitors the credit composition of the portfolio, the credit counterparties used
by the manager and the investment's overall market risk profile.
