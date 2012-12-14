Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns its 'AAA' rating to bank bonds associated with the New York City Transitional Finance Authority's (TFA) $75,400,000 future tax secured bonds fiscal 1999 subseries A1. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating is being assigned in conjunction with the substitution of the standby bond purchase agreement currently provided by Portigon AG (formerly WestLB AG) with one provided by TD Bank, N.A. The substitution is expected to become effective on Dec. 17. For more information on the bonds and the liquidity support, see 'Fitch to Confirm S-T 'F1+' Rating on NYC TFA Future Tax Secured Bonds Fiscal 1999 Series A Subseries A-1', dated Nov. 29, 2012. Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in the associated agreements it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on TFA's long-term credit rating. SECURITY The bonds are payable from revenues derived from a personal income tax (PIT) and a sales and use tax imposed by the city, as authorized by the state. Payment of the PIT and sales tax revenue to the TFA is not subject to city or state appropriation. Sales tax revenues will be available for the payment of bonds if PIT revenues are projected to be insufficient to provide at least 150% of the maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the TFA's outstanding bonds. Senior bonds are subject to a $330 million limit on quarterly debt service. Additional bonds may be issued as senior bonds if tax revenues for the 12 consecutive calendar months preceding authorization are at least 3x the amount of annual senior debt service or $1.32 billion. The subordinate additional bonds test (ABT) requires that tax revenues for the most recent fiscal year are at least 3x the sum of $1.32 billion plus projected subordinate debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG LEGAL FRAMEWORK: The bankruptcy-remote, statutorily defined nature of the issuer and a bond structure involving a first perfected security interest in the PIT and sales tax revenues are key credit strengths. Payment of the PIT and sales tax revenue to the TFA is not subject to city or state appropriation. Statutory covenants prohibit action that would impair bondholders. TAX RATE RISK LOW: The state can unilaterally modify or repeal tax law as it relates to the PIT or sales tax and could risk default by exercising this right in an extreme city fiscal crisis scenario. Fitch believes that the risk of this is negligible. STATUTORY CASH FLOW PROVISIONS: The PIT and sales tax are imposed by the city pursuant to state statute and collected by the state. Revenues from the PIT (and the sales tax, if required) flow directly from the state comptroller to the TFA trustee and are not subject to state or city appropriation. The city receives residual revenues only after advance quarterly funding of debt service. ROBUST COVERAGE: Although senior bonds have a first claim on statutory revenues, Fitch does not make a rating distinction between the liens due to the high coverage levels. Debt service coverage on all future tax secured (FTS) bonds from fiscal 2012 audited revenue was 9.2x. Even with sizable debt issuance plans over the next four years, pro forma MADS coverage is expected to remain strong. SOLID ECONOMIC UNDERPINNINGS: Statutory revenues are derived from a broad economic base with high income levels, benefiting from the city's unique role as a national and international center for commerce and culture. The city's per capita personal income is 130% of the national average. DEPENDENCE ON WALL STREET: Financial activities account for about 12% of jobs and 30% of earnings. Recession-related job declines have been well under comparable national averages although weakness in financial services employment is evident. The city's unemployment rate is above average and has recently been trending higher, which may negatively affect future pledged revenue growth.