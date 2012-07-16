(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 - Fitch Ratings says that the recently announced agreement between
Sodrugestvo Group S.A. (Sodru; 'B'/Negative) and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Mitsui) to
acquire a 10% stake in Sodru is a positive development. However this action, in
isolation, does not change Sodru's rating outlook.
Fitch expects that a large portion of the proceeds from this private placement
will be used to finance Sodru's existing capex program and refinance a portion
of bank debt, therefore leverage metrics are expected to be stronger than
previously forecasted for FY13 (ending 30 June 2013).
Fitch acknowledges the strategic alliance signed in conjunction with the
minority equity investment. Collaboration in origination and distribution of
soft commodities will be beneficial for Sodru's operational profile. However
Fitch does not expect synergies from this alliance will affect operating margins
materially in FY13.
On 1 June 2012, Fitch assigned Sodru a foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating
of 'B' with a Negative Outlook, reflecting the group's weak financial profile
and execution risk in the integration of new businesses into the existing group
structure while achieving benefits from related synergies. This uncertainty
followed a trend of increased volatility in profitability. Sodru's EBITDA margin
in FY11 was 6.3% (excluding USD20.9m gain on business disposals) (FY10: 8.5%).
Although FY12 results are expected to show stronger profitability the agency
remains concerned about the consistency of the group's operating margins in
conjunction with the business' rapid pace of expansion.
Fitch reiterates that the use of equity financing to partly fund growth and the
associated synergies derived from the alliance with Mitsui in various business
areas are positive steps towards stabilising the rating Outlook. However, Fitch
will assess any revisions to the company's business plan as a result of the
announced strategic alliance, together with the visibility from Sodru's new
crushing plant and port terminal commissioning and their contribution towards
the group's sustainable profits.
A more conservative financial policy that retains earnings leading to
lease-adjusted net leverage of no more than 4x, or 3x adjusted for readily
marketable inventories (RMI), and better financial flexibility driven by
improvements in its debt maturity profile and liquidity are also key factors
that could support a rating Outlook stabilisation within the next 12 months.
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to
here
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2012 Outlook: CIS Agribusiness
here
Rating Emerging Market Corporates; Cross-Sector Credit Factors
here
(New York Ratings Team)