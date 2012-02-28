(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - Corrections Corp. of America's (CCA) ratings, including the 'BB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are unaffected by the company's implementation of a quarterly dividend and the cancellation of its share repurchase program, according to Fitch Ratings. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. In early January 2012, CCA refinanced its credit facility and obtained additional flexibility to issue dividends or buyback shares, so long as total debt/EBITDA leverage remains below 3.5 times (x). Subsequently, the company announced its intention to initiate a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share starting in June (roughly $80 million annually), and the cancellation of its share repurchase program. CCA maintains solid financial flexibility as it generates annual funds from operations less maintenance capex (AFFO) of roughly $250 million that can be used to support an ample amount of fluctuations in accounts receivable, prison construction, and dividends/share repurchases. The company has guided to AFFO of $237 million - $253 million range for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012, which is after roughly $50 million - $55 million in maintenance capex. Cash flow stability is supported by CCA's contractual based income, and is adequately suited for the dividend payouts. The short-term nature of the contacts with governmental authorities is a concern. Typical contracts are for roughly three to five years with multiple renewal terms, but can be terminated at any time without cause. Historical contract retention rates have been high, somewhat mitigating this concern. Additionally, the company had strong relative performance through the recent recession. Since 2007, Fitch calculates that EBITDA has grown from $354 million to $451 million as of the fiscal year end, without reflecting a decline in any single year. The company bought back nearly $240 million of stock last year and more than $500 million in aggregate since 2008, so the new annual dividend will be less than recent share repurchase activity. Fitch calculates total debt/latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDA was 2.8x for the fiscal year end at Dec. 31, 2012, while interest coverage was 6.2x, and FFO fixed charge coverage was 4.9x. Dividend payments (and share repurchases) are limited by growth in the senior unsecured notes' restricted payments (RP) basket, which increases each quarter by 50% of net income. The dividend payout is set to an amount that will draw on nearly the entirety of quarterly additions to the RP basket, so additional shareholder friendly actions are limited by covenants in the unsecured bond indentures. Liquidity is adequate. Pro forma for the credit facility refinancing transaction as of the first quarter of 2012 (1Q'12), unrestricted cash would be nearly $25 million with roughly $204 million of availability under the new revolver. CCA's debt maturity profile is also attractive. The $785 million credit facility refinancing transaction that closed on Jan. 6, 2012 replaced an existing $450 million facility, extended the term to December 2016, repaid $335 million of 2013 unsecured notes (out of $375 million outstanding), and achieved pricing of L+150. The $40 million remaining on the 2013 notes and $150 million of 2014 notes are the only substantive maturities prior to the credit facility expiration. As of Dec. 31, 2011, leverage through the secured credit facility was roughly 0.6x and 1.7x on a fully drawn basis. Pro forma for the partial re-pay of the 2013 6.25% senior notes, leverage through the secured credit facility is approximately 1.3x. The secured credit facility is rated 'BBB-', one notch above the IDR. CCA's accounts receivables are pledged as collateral, which totaled $273 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. Equity in the company's domestic operating subsidiaries and 65% of international subsidiaries are also pledged as collateral, but long-term fixed assets are not pledged. The ratings incorporate management's current financial policies including: (1) a target leverage ratio of 3.0x; (2) a fixed charge coverage of no less than 3.5x; and (3) minimum liquidity of at least $100 million. The company's ROI hurdle rate is 13%-15% cash-on-cash, pre-tax EBITDA returns to all capital investments. Fitch currently rates CCA as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'; --$785 million secured credit facility 'BBB-'; --$645 million of senior unsecured notes 'BB+'. For additional information, refer to Fitch's initial rating comment dated Feb. 7, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 