Overview -- The decline in long-term interest rates to levels close to historical lows and the expectation that interest rates will remain low has led us to revise down our earnings expectations for the group for 2012-2014. -- Consequently, we are revising the outlook on the core operating entities of RSA Group to negative from stable and affirming its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings at 'A+'. -- The rating affirmation reflects our current view that RSA's strong competitive position, strong operating performance, and very strong investments are likely to alleviate the relative weakness of capital adequacy over the long term. -- The negative outlook reflects our concerns that the current low interest rates, if prolonged, would put pressure on RSA's capital adequacy and reduce its ability to reinforce it through earnings to ranges that support the rating over the next 12 to 24 months. Rating Action On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the core operating entities of U.K.-based non-life insurer RSA Group (see list below) to negative from stable. The 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on these entities were affirmed. Rationale The negative outlook reflects our view that earning expectations for 2012-2014 are trending downward compared with our previous expectations because of the low interest rates. Under our base-case scenario, capital adequacy becomes more of a relative weakness to ratings, and it could also dampen our expectation that fixed-charge coverage ratios will remain in line with the group's current rating level. The ratings, however, continue to reflect RSA Group's strong competitive position, which supports strong operating performance; and strong enterprise risk management (ERM) assessment. The group's capitalization is the main ratings weakness; it fell to good ('BBB' range) from strong ('A' range). We currently view capital adequacy as good, but declining. A decrease in government bond yields and an increased level of intangible assets are causing the decline in capital adequacy. Our revised earnings forecasts for the group mean that RSA's ability to rebuild its capital base into the 'A' range in 2012-2014 will be impaired. We include some benefit in the capital model from our review of RSA's economic capital model (ECM), which we assess as good. We expect capital adequacy to remain sensitive to changes in government bond yields. Lower level of capital is partially offset by RSA's strong ERM which is based principally on our assessment of its strong risk management culture, the predominantly strong risk controls it has for its material risks, and its strong strategic risk management. Consequently, we consider it unlikely that the group will experience losses that exceed its risk tolerance. The group is also well-diversified geographically, by line of business, and by distribution channel. It has, moreover, a leading or significant market share in most of its largest and more mature markets and continues to build its position in key emerging markets. Partly because of this well-balanced diversity, we consider that despite the recent economic downturn, RSA has displayed resilience in its strong operating performance. Over the past five years, RSA has grown by an average of 7%-8% year-on-year. This growth is far above the average global growth in non-life premium for the same period; average global growth was just 0.8%. Based on our base-case scenario, we are revising our expectation of premium growth in 2012-2014 down. The group has achieved a strong and steady underlying underwriting performance in each of the past five reported years (2007-2011), even though this period saw persistent softening markets and poor weather conditions in 2007, 2009, and 2010 in the U.K. In 2011, RSA reported a combined operating ratio (COR) of 94.9%, despite catastrophe events continuing to occur frequently and bad weather losses in Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand. (A COR is a company-defined measure of underwriting profitability. Like combined ratios, lower CORs indicate better profitability and a ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) Based on H1 2012 results, RSA reported strong COR of 95.2% (H1 2011: 93.2%). We expect investment performance to remain relatively stable, but lower than previous performance, reflecting the group's conservative investment strategy. We expect RSA's management team to remain committed to its historical strategy of sustainable profitable growth, underpinned by its strong ERM. While premium growth and claims may be adversely affected by the slowdown in global economic growth, active cycle management, tight expense control, and prudent reinsurance protection should limit underwriting volatility for RSA. Furthermore, the reinsurance program demonstrated its efficacy following the various large weather losses in the U.K. in 2007, the earthquake loss in Chile, and the very cold spell that affected Europe in 2010. Based on our base-case scenario, we expect the group to continue to produce net combined ratios of around 96%-100% (based on our definition) and return on equity in excess of 10% in 2012-2014. Despite strong earnings, RSA's fixed-charge coverage levels for 2012 are likely to be below expectations for its rating level. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our concern that low interest rates make it hard for RSA to improve its capital adequacy to a level in line with its rating level, despite disciplined growth and underlying underwriting performance in 2012-2014 that is expected to be strong and stable, but lower than previously forecast. We could lower the ratings if the capital adequacy measured by our capital model does not materially improve. We could revise the outlook to stable if we observe that management is taking remedial actions to improve its capital adequacy to strong levels. Unifund Assurance Trygg-Hansa Forsakrings AB, Publikt. The Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. Royal & Sun Alliance Reinsurance Ltd. Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada Quebec Assurance Co. Codan Forsikrings A/S Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Co. Ascentus Insurance Ltd. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/-- Ascentus Insurance Ltd. Western Assurance Co. Unifund Assurance Trygg-Hansa Forsakrings AB, Publikt. The Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. Royal & Sun Alliance Reinsurance Ltd. Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Co. of Canada Quebec Assurance Co. Codan Forsikrings A/S Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC Commercial Paper A-1 RSA Insurance Group PLC Junior Subordinated* A- *Guaranteed by Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Ltd.