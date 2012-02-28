Overview
-- In our opinion, Malta-based power utility Enemalta Corp.'s credit
quality is constrained by ongoing delays in refinancing outstanding debt,
leading to a continued extension of debt maturities.
-- We anticipate that Enemalta's financial and operational performance
may suffer from volatile commodity markets and its inflexible capital
expenditure program.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Enemalta to 'B+' from 'BB'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that further deterioration of
Enemalta's stand-alone creditworthiness may signal weakening government
support.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Malta-based power utility Enemalta Corp. to 'B+'
from 'BB'. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that Enemalta has become increasingly
dependent on financial support from its 100% owner, the Republic of Malta
(A-/Negative/A-2). This is because of ongoing delays in the execution of a
sustainable refinancing plan, which we understand should extend Enemalta's
debt maturity profile. We previously anticipated that such a plan would be
implemented in 2011, allowing for a gradual recovery of Enemalta's financial
risk profile. In addition, the company continues to suffer from significant
investment needs, poor profitability, and challenges in passing on rising
input costs to consumers in what we view as a high tariff environment. As a
result, we have revised our assessment of Enemalta's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) to 'ccc' from 'b-'.
Furthermore, we have revised our assessment of Enemalta's business risk
profile to "vulnerable" from "weak," reflecting the company's high cost and
mature generation portfolio (based mainly on fuel oil), its exposure to oil
prices, poor profitability, and the already high level of tariffs that in our
view reduces the likelihood of timely cost-reflective adjustments in a high
oil price environment.
The SACP remains constrained by our view of Enemalta's "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile, based on very weak and volatile credit metrics and
ongoing negative free cash flow (fund from operation after capital
expenditures ). In 2012, we believe that Enemalta could post losses
owing to rising oil prices.
We consider Enemalta to be a government-related entity (GRE). The 'B+' rating
on Enemalta reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that
Malta would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company
in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs,
we base our opinion on our assessment of Enemalta's:
-- "Very important" role as the country's sole power generator, and owner
and operator of the island's distribution grid, which is isolated and not
connected to the continental European electricity grid. We further believe
that Enemalta provides a key public service that could not readily be carried
out by a private entity, given that the electricity tariff structure has
historically not been cost reflective; and
-- "Very strong" link with the Maltese government. Enemalta is 100% owned
by the state. We believe that the government has a strong influence on
Enemalta's strategy and business plans. Historically, Enemalta has benefited
from state guarantees for most of its debt. In addition, the state has
provided guarantees on short notice for the company's bank overdrafts and
short-term loans.
Liquidity
We assess Enemalta's liquidity position as "weak" under our criteria,
reflecting our expectation that its available cash resources will be
insufficient to meet liquidity uses over the next 12 months.
On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated the following liquidity uses for the next 12
months:
-- EUR90 million of capex; and
-- EUR146 million of contractual debt amortization.
Over the same period, estimated sources of liquidity will include:
-- EUR26 million of FFO; and
-- The proceeds of two bank loans worth EUR150 million.
The significant delay in refinancing outstanding debt and the lack of
visibility on the timing of the transaction have led Enemalta to roll over its
existing debt and extend its bank overdraft facilities.
We believe that Enemalta will continue to actively engage in discussions with
its main bank counterparties to extend current and medium-term debt maturities
and therefore reduce refinancing risk over the next few years. We will monitor
the terms of any renegotiation or extension of debt to ascertain that
creditors do not receive less than the original promise, are adequately
compensated, and voluntarily enter into the extension. We will then determine
whether we should treat a possible exchange offer as tantamount to a default
under our criteria. We do not, however, factor such a scenario into our
current rating on Enemalta.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that any further deterioration of
Enemalta's SACP may signal weakening government support and further constrain
the ratings. Although a downward revision of Enemalta's SACP will not likely
to lead to a negative rating action under our criteria, a revision of our
assessment of likely GRE support to "high" from "very high" would trigger a
one-notch downgrade of Enemalta. We also believe that, in light of the
challenging economic environment, the government may assign lower priority to
providing Enemalta with timely and financial support in case of stress.
Furthermore, the continued delays in refinancing outstanding debt, in our
view, constrain the company's financial risk profile, which we already assess
as "highly leveraged." All these factors could lead us to lower our rating on
Enemalta.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Enemalta successfully improves its
profitability and refinances its outstanding debt. These factors depend on the
ongoing support from the government.
We could raise our assessment of Enemalta's SACP if the government implements
structural changes to Enemalta's remuneration profile, enabling it to pass on
rising fuel costs to customers and modernize its inefficient generation fleet.
Related Criteria And Research
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Enemalta Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB/Negative/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)