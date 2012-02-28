Overview

-- In our opinion, Malta-based power utility Enemalta Corp.'s credit quality is constrained by ongoing delays in refinancing outstanding debt, leading to a continued extension of debt maturities.

-- We anticipate that Enemalta's financial and operational performance may suffer from volatile commodity markets and its inflexible capital expenditure program.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Enemalta to 'B+' from 'BB'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that further deterioration of Enemalta's stand-alone creditworthiness may signal weakening government support. Rating Action On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Malta-based power utility Enemalta Corp. to 'B+' from 'BB'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that Enemalta has become increasingly dependent on financial support from its 100% owner, the Republic of Malta (A-/Negative/A-2). This is because of ongoing delays in the execution of a sustainable refinancing plan, which we understand should extend Enemalta's debt maturity profile. We previously anticipated that such a plan would be implemented in 2011, allowing for a gradual recovery of Enemalta's financial risk profile. In addition, the company continues to suffer from significant investment needs, poor profitability, and challenges in passing on rising input costs to consumers in what we view as a high tariff environment. As a result, we have revised our assessment of Enemalta's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'ccc' from 'b-'. Furthermore, we have revised our assessment of Enemalta's business risk profile to "vulnerable" from "weak," reflecting the company's high cost and mature generation portfolio (based mainly on fuel oil), its exposure to oil prices, poor profitability, and the already high level of tariffs that in our view reduces the likelihood of timely cost-reflective adjustments in a high oil price environment. The SACP remains constrained by our view of Enemalta's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, based on very weak and volatile credit metrics and ongoing negative free cash flow (fund from operation after capital expenditures ). In 2012, we believe that Enemalta could post losses owing to rising oil prices. We consider Enemalta to be a government-related entity (GRE). The 'B+' rating on Enemalta reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that Malta would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our opinion on our assessment of Enemalta's:

-- "Very important" role as the country's sole power generator, and owner and operator of the island's distribution grid, which is isolated and not connected to the continental European electricity grid. We further believe that Enemalta provides a key public service that could not readily be carried out by a private entity, given that the electricity tariff structure has historically not been cost reflective; and

-- "Very strong" link with the Maltese government. Enemalta is 100% owned by the state. We believe that the government has a strong influence on Enemalta's strategy and business plans. Historically, Enemalta has benefited from state guarantees for most of its debt. In addition, the state has provided guarantees on short notice for the company's bank overdrafts and short-term loans. Liquidity We assess Enemalta's liquidity position as "weak" under our criteria, reflecting our expectation that its available cash resources will be insufficient to meet liquidity uses over the next 12 months. On Dec. 31, 2011, we calculated the following liquidity uses for the next 12 months:

-- EUR90 million of capex; and

-- EUR146 million of contractual debt amortization. Over the same period, estimated sources of liquidity will include:

-- EUR26 million of FFO; and

-- The proceeds of two bank loans worth EUR150 million. The significant delay in refinancing outstanding debt and the lack of visibility on the timing of the transaction have led Enemalta to roll over its existing debt and extend its bank overdraft facilities. We believe that Enemalta will continue to actively engage in discussions with its main bank counterparties to extend current and medium-term debt maturities and therefore reduce refinancing risk over the next few years. We will monitor the terms of any renegotiation or extension of debt to ascertain that creditors do not receive less than the original promise, are adequately compensated, and voluntarily enter into the extension. We will then determine whether we should treat a possible exchange offer as tantamount to a default under our criteria. We do not, however, factor such a scenario into our current rating on Enemalta. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that any further deterioration of Enemalta's SACP may signal weakening government support and further constrain the ratings. Although a downward revision of Enemalta's SACP will not likely to lead to a negative rating action under our criteria, a revision of our assessment of likely GRE support to "high" from "very high" would trigger a one-notch downgrade of Enemalta. We also believe that, in light of the challenging economic environment, the government may assign lower priority to providing Enemalta with timely and financial support in case of stress. Furthermore, the continued delays in refinancing outstanding debt, in our view, constrain the company's financial risk profile, which we already assess as "highly leveraged." All these factors could lead us to lower our rating on Enemalta. We could revise the outlook to stable if Enemalta successfully improves its profitability and refinances its outstanding debt. These factors depend on the ongoing support from the government. We could raise our assessment of Enemalta's SACP if the government implements structural changes to Enemalta's remuneration profile, enabling it to pass on rising fuel costs to customers and modernize its inefficient generation fleet. Related Criteria And Research

To From Enemalta Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- BB/Negative/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)