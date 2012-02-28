(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned CPUK Finance Limited's (CPUK Finance or
the issuer) senior secured notes final ratings, as follows:
GBP300m class A1 fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
GBP440m class A2 fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
GBP280m class B fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: 'B+'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings reflect the resilient operating profile of Center Parcs (Operating
Company) Limited (Center Parcs, forming the borrower group together with four
property holding companies among others). This is underscored by a strong
financial performance, even during periods of economic stress, resulting from
its unique offering as a leading provider of high quality fully self-contained
forest village short-break holidays in the UK, high barriers to entry and its
strong market position. Center Parcs has high revenue visibility through
advanced bookings and stable cash generation.
It currently operates four purpose-built holiday villages in the UK: Sherwood
Forest in Nottinghamshire; Longleat Forest in Wiltshire; Elveden Forest in
Suffolk and Whinfell Forest in Cumbria.
The ratings also reflect the structural protections (mainly benefiting the
senior ranking class A notes) which include faster amortisation than traditional
whole business securitisation (WBS) through a cash sweep and a comprehensive WBS
security and covenant package, including full senior ranking asset and share
security available for the benefit of the noteholders, with the security granted
by way of the usual fixed and (qualifying) floating security under an
issuer-borrower loan structure. In addition, there is the ability for class A
noteholders to gain greater control earlier on in the transaction if the class A
notes are not refinanced one year past their expected maturity (2018 in the case
of class A1 notes) which would result in a borrower event of default.
The ratings for class B notes reflect their deep subordination in comparison to
class A notes both in terms of ranking in the priority of payments and in terms
of controlling rights, their interest deferral mechanism kicking in earlier than
in traditional WBS transactions and the fact that they do not benefit from the
liquidity facility.
The Fitch base case debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) (minimum of average and
median DSCRs to legal final maturity of the notes) - at 2.1x for class A - are
more conservative than for WBS managed pub transactions at the same rating
level. In Fitch's view, more conservative coverage ratios are warranted due to
the holiday park industry's higher obsolescence risk and niche product offering,
which makes Center Parcs more vulnerable to any changes in its operating
environment. For these reasons, Fitch considers it unlikely that CPUK Finance's
ratings would increase above the 'BBB' category even in the event of
outperformance.
Since assigning expected ratings the transaction's capital structure has changed
with the class A1 notes' notional amount being increased by GBP32.5m and the
class A2 notes' notional decreased by the same amount. The size of the class B
note tranche was increased by GBP10m. Furthermore, the note's interest rates
were finally determined. Compared to assumptions made for assigning expected
ratings, the transaction's overall cost of debt has reduced and coverage
consequently improved slightly.
