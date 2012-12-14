Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Large Italian BanksDec 14 - Fitch Ratings' outlook for the major Italian banks for 2013 remains negative according to a newly published report. The outlook reflects the difficult operating environment for the Italian banks in the midst of the eurozone crisis. The weak domestic real economy has caused a sharp rise in impaired loans, and Fitch expects asset quality to deteriorate further in 2013. At the same time, earnings generation remains under pressure. Mitigating these pressures are improvements in liquidity at the big banks and Fitch's expectation that the Italian economy will gradually come out of recession in H213. The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of UniCredit S.p.A ('A-'/Negative/'a-'), Intesa Sanpaolo ('A-'/Negative/'a-'), Unione di Banche Italiane - UBI Banca ('BBB+'/Negative/'bbb+') and Banco Popolare ('BBB'/Stable/'bbb') are based on their Viability Ratings (VRs). Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 'BBB'/Stable Long-Term IDR is based on its Support Rating Floor (SRF), which is above its 'bb+' VR, which is on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch considers the sharp rise in impaired loans the main risk for the large Italian banks. Gross impaired loans accounted for between 8.6% and 18% of the five big banks' gross loans at end-September 2012, and Fitch expects a further deterioration in 2013. This poses a risk as banks rely on the value of collateral in the recovery process, which can be lengthy. The banks' profitability remains weak mainly because of pressure on net interest income arising from low deposit spreads and high loan impairment charges. Revenue from carry trades, a focus on generating fees and commissions and improved cost efficiency should at least mitigate earnings pressure in 2013. With the exception of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is set to receive up to EUR2bn in government capital, the five big banks have managed to strengthen capital ratios internally, which Fitch considers important given the expected asset quality deterioration. At end-September 2012 all five big banks reported regulatory core Tier 1 ratios above 10%, and UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo reported estimated fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratios of 9.3% and 10.5% respectively, which compares well with international peers. All five big banks have also improved their liquidity, helped by the use of funding from the European Central Bank (ECB), and a number of Italian banks have managed to issue debt to institutional investors in H212. Three of the big five banks, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco Popolare and UBI Bancaoa, announced that their Basel III Net Stable Funding Ratio and Liquidity Ratio were above the 100% requirement at end-September 2012. This reflects their efforts in strengthening funding, but both ratios are also helped by the use of longer-term central bank funding. Fitch believes that the negative outlook on the banking sector is unlikely to be changed to stable unless prospects for profitability and asset quality improve. A moderate increase in interest rates would give a material boost to net interest income, the main driver of banks' income. Fitch believes that impaired loans are likely to increase even after the domestic recession is over due to the normal lag effect, but the first signs of improvement will include a slowdown in the inflow of new impaired loans. For further details, see the report "2013 Outlook: Major Italian Banks" on www.fitchratings.com Contact: +44 20 3530 1000 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training FITCH: 2013 OUTLOOK FOR ITALIAN BANKS REMAINS NEGATIVE RPT-FITCH: 2013 OUTLOOK FOR ITALIAN BANKS REMAINS NEGATIVE