(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on
Citigroup Inc. (Citi; A-/Negative/A-2) are not immediately affected by the
company's good second-quarter results, given the current operating conditions.
Excluding one-time items, including a $270 million gain on the fair-value
adjustment of Citi's debt, the company generated Standard & Poor's-adjusted
pretax earnings of $3.9 billion in the second quarter, compared with $4.1
billion the previous year. The second-quarter results benefited from $1.0
billion in reserve releases, versus $1.1 billion the previous quarter and $2.0
billion the previous year.
Standard & Poor's adjusted revenue for Citicorp (Citi's core business)
declined 7.8% year over year, partially as a result of currency translation
but also because of weaker investment banking revenue reflecting weak
macroeconomic trends and a fall in investor confidence. Higher mortgage
revenues in North America resulted in a 4% revenue gain in Citi's retail
banking business in North America. That said, we don't expect this trend to
continue much longer because the pool of qualified borrowers to refinance is
declining. Although revenue as reported was down 4% in Citi's international
consumer business, excluding currency translation, revenue was actually up 4%,
largely because of strong results in Latin America. Still, given concerns
regarding a consumer pullback in Asia and Europe, international revenue gains
may not continue into the second half of the year. All and all, excluding
currency translation, we expect Citi's revenue to decline in the second half
of the year.
Citi's total expenses declined 6.2% year over year, with cost cutting
initiatives contributing to the decline. Management believes that core
expenses, which exclude currency translation and legal and repositioning
costs, should total $11.5 billion per quarter for the remainder of the
year--flat compared with the second quarter.
Losses in Citi Holdings Inc., the unit that houses nonstrategic assets,
continue to dampen returns. Standard & Poor's adjusted pretax losses totaled
$1.5 billion in the second quarter, down from $1.7 billion in the previous
quarter but up from a $1.0 billion loss the previous year, which included a
gain on the sale of held-to-maturity securities. Citi Holdings' assets
declined 9% from the previous quarter to $191 billion and now represent
roughly 10% of company assets, down from 14% a year ago. We expect Citi
Holdings' assets to decrease by an additional $22 billion to $47 billion by
the end of 2013. Citi's North American mortgage portfolio within Citi
Holdings, which totaled $100 billion at the end of the second quarter, would
need to further decline in order for Citi's risk profile to improve, in our
opinion.
Net credit losses were down 9.6% in the second quarter to $3.6 billion.
Delinquencies declined, except in Citi's Latin America consumer portfolio.
Reserve coverage to nonperforming loans was an adequate 253%--above the
previous quarter's coverage of 248%.
Citi's Basel I tier 1 common capital ratio was 12.7% as of the second quarter,
up 30 basis points from the previous quarter. Management's estimate of its
tier 1 Basel III common capital ratio as of the second quarter was 7.9%. Citi
believes that the ratio will increase above 8% by year-end 2012. Given that
regulators rejected Citi's plan for capital return in 2012, we expect the
company to build its capital ratios at a quicker pace than most peers. We
believe that Citi will begin returning capital to shareholders in 2013.
Citi's net exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain totaled
$9.1 billion at the end of the second quarter, slightly higher than the
previous quarter but still manageable, in our view. We believe a contagion of
the European crisis could still have a negative ratings impact.
Our outlook on Citi is negative. We will continue to evaluate the potential
effect regulatory reform could have on the company and the evolution of the
company's stand-alone credit profile. We will also continue to monitor Citi's
ability to shed additional assets from Citi Holdings, including a further
reduction in North American mortgages over the next two years, which, if
achieved, would help reduce Citi's risk exposure. However, current
macroeconomic conditions could make it difficult for Citi to further lower the
risk on its balance sheet. In addition, although Citi has not been implicated
with setting incorrect LIBOR rates, it is our understanding that U.S.
regulators are investigating the matter. The issue could potentially lead to
significant lawsuits should any wrongdoing be discovered.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)