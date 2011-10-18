Oct 18 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday downgraded 24 Italian banks and financial institutions, citing renewed "market tensions" and lower economic growth prospects.

The action was taken after a review of the implications of a tougher-than-previously-anticipated macroeconomic and financial environment for the Italian banks, the credit rating agency said.

"In our opinion, renewed market tensions in the euro zone's periphery, particularly in Italy, and dimming growth prospects have led to further deterioration in the operating environment for Italian banks," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ITALY RATINGS/S&P

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.