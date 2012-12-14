(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Argentina-based Banco Patagonia has maintained "adequate" business, risk and funding, and liquidity positions and "moderate" capital and earnings, in our view. -- We're affirming our global scale counterparty credit rating on Banco Patagonia S.A. at 'B-'. At the same time, we have assigned a 'B' short-term credit rating to the bank. -- The negative outlook on the bank reflects the sovereign rating outlook on Argentina and the fact that we could lower the ratings on the bank if we lower the rating on the sovereign. Rating Action On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' counterparty credit rating on Banco Patagonia S.A., and we have assigned a 'B' short-term credit rating to the bank. The outlook remains negative. Outlook The negative outlook on the bank reflects the sovereign rating outlook on Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on all Argentina-based financial institutions that we rate at the same level as the sovereign. We rarely rate banks above the sovereign rating because they're very likely to be affected by changes in the national economy. Also, all financial institutions operating in Argentina could face indirect negative effects of a sovereign downgrade. We believe that a sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, weaker operating conditions for financial institutions, which would very likely erode their creditworthiness. A worsening external position, mostly likely from financial outflows (perhaps combined with weakening terms of trade) or additional policy actions that further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a sovereign downgrade. On the other hand, actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front), and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position, could lead us to revise the outlook to stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Banco Patagonia on its "adequate" business position, "adequate" risk position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms). The 'bb-' anchor draws on our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Argentina where Banco Patagonia operates. The indicative BICRA for Argentina is group '8', according to our criteria. One of the factors we base the BICRA score on is our evaluation of economic risk. Our economic risk assessment reflects our view that increasing inflation and weaker fiscal and external balances will continue to limit Argentina's policy flexibility. Increasing inflation affects the country's competitiveness and shortens the planning horizon for economic agents in the country. With regard to industry risk, we believe Argentine banks' banking system regulations are more relaxed than international standards, retail depositor confidence is weak, and domestic customer deposits are very short term. At the same time, the country has a narrow capital market and limited access to external debt capital markets. Banco Patagonia maintains a good competitive position in the markets in which it operates, which contributes to our "adequate" view of its business position. Banco Patagonia has historically targeted the middle-income population and small and midsize business segments, with a focus on the interior of the country. However, we expect the bank to increase its lending to Brazilian companies operating in Argentina and Argentine companies with significant business with Brazilian entities following the acquisition of Banco Patagonia by Banco do Brasil S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2) and to align with the parent's strategy. The bank is focused on servicing Brazilian entities operating in Argentina and providing specialized customer service to large companies and corporates. We consider that this increase in lending in a relatively new segment will not damage the bank's business stability, given Banco Patagonia's synergies with its strong parent, including its sound franchise and risk management. Banco Patagonia ranked 12th in the domestic financial system in terms of assets, with a 5.08% market share, in July 2012. Private banks, such as Banco Patagonia, will no longer pay the salaries of public employees after the government passed new regulation in July (those salaries will only be paid by Banco de La Nacion Argentina). The payment of salaries represented a significant source of funding for Banco Patagonia and other players in the industry and there will be less low-priced funding available for private banks. In addition, banks used the payment of the salaries as an opportunity to cross-sell other products, such as credit cards and personal loans. We expect the bank's synergies with its main shareholder to help mitigate the negative impact of this change. Our "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings reflects Banco Patagonia's modest capital position, based on our expectation of a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of about 5.0%-6.0% in the next 18 months (using Standard & Poor's RAC framework). This assumes a base-case scenario that incorporates about 30% loan growth in 2012 and 20% on 2013, a slight decrease in net interest margins, and no dividend payout. The bank exhibited an excess of the minimum capital required by the regulator of $1.1 billion as of September 2012. Banco Patagonia has adequate quality of capital, in our view, with common equity representing 100% of capital used for the RAC calculation. In addition, the banks' ROA compares strongly with its local peers', at 3.9% as of September 2012, and its earnings have been sustainable over time. The three-year average earnings buffer (including 2011 and our forecast for 2012 and 2013) reached 1.7%, providing adequate earnings capacity to support continued growth while maintaining the current capitalization ratios. Our risk position assessment for Banco Patagonia is "adequate." We consider the performance of Banco Patagonia's gross loan portfolio (about $15.0 billion as of September 2012) to remain satisfactory, based on our view that management has the capacity to manage the rising lending exposure risk. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the ratio of nonperforming assets was 1.1%--slightly higher than its 2011 levels, but still lower than the Argentine industry average of 1.7%. In addition, net charge-offs have remained very low. We consider the bank's risk concentration to be adequate due to its geographic diversity--which we consider to be in line with the banking system--and its granular lending portfolio, with its 10 largest lending exposures representing about 6.3% of total exposures as of September 2012. We view Banco Patagonia's funding profile to be in line with the industry. The bank has a relatively stable and diversified deposit base, which is its main funding source, with its top 10 largest deposits represented only 11.83% of total deposits as of September 2012. About 50% of the bank's deposits are sight (they can be redeemed at any time) deposits, which is comparable to the level in the banking system. In our view, the bank's liquidity is "adequate," due to the bank's high level of liquid assets. They represented 17.5% of total assets and 24.9% of total deposits as of September 2012. Based on our group rating methodology for banks, we consider Banco Patagonia a moderately strategic subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A. The issuer credit rating on Banco Patagonia is three notches lower than the SACP because, in our view, Banco Patagonia doesn't meet the conditions under our bank criteria to be rated above the 'B-' sovereign rating on Argentina. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B-/Negative/B SACP bb- Anchor bb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -3 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Assigned To From Banco Patagonia S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Negative/B B-/Negative/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)