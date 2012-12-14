(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Dec. 14, 2012, we affirmed the ratings on Unipol Gruppo Finanziario
SpA, and its core operating subsidiary Unipol Assicurazioni SpA because we
expect the Unipol group to have strengthened its competitive position and
maintained good capitalization after taking control of the Premafin group.
-- We believe that Unipol Banca's stand-alone credit profile and the
Unipol group's capacity and willingness to support Unipol Banca are unchanged.
-- We are affirming our 'BB/B' ratings on Unipol Banca and removing them
from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook on Unipol Banca reflects the possibility that we
could lower the ratings if we anticipated that further deterioration in the
bank's already weak asset quality metrics or the domestic economic and banking
industry could weaken Unipol Banca's capital and risk positions.
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long-
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Unipol Banca SpA and removed
them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we originally placed
them on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The affirmation of the long-term rating on Unipol Banca reflects our opinion
that although banking is not core to the Unipol group strategy, the
reputational and financial links between the two are so strong that the Unipol
group will continue to provide support. In addition, we consider that the
future merger of Unipol Assicurazioni SpA with the Premafin Italian insurance
group should not significantly impede the capacity of the Unipol group to
support Unipol Banca in case of need.
The affirmation also reflects our view that Unipol Banca's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'b'.
We see the reputational links as very strong because 60% of Unipol Banca's
branches are integrated with insurance branches and Unipol Assicurazioni's
insurance clients represent about 21% of the bank's funding base. The
financial links reflect not only the EUR1 billion in capital but also the EUR1.1
billion in funding provided on Sept. 30, 2012 to Unipol Banca by Unipol
Assicurazioni, and a guarantee on EUR530 million of the bank's nonperforming
assets (NPAs) by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF). As a result, we consider
Unipol Banca to be a "strategically important" subsidiary of the Unipol group
according to our group methodology, and this gives the bank three notches of
uplift above its SACP.
The starting point for our ratings on Unipol Banca is its 'bbb' anchor, which
is based on our view of the banking system in Italy. We consider Unipol
Banca's business position to be "weak," as defined in our criteria. This
reflects our view of the bank's limited national market share, a point on
which it differs from most of its Italian competitors. We assess Unipol
Banca's capital and earnings as "moderate" because we believe that our
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain in the 5.5%-6% range in the
coming 18 months.
Our assessment of Unipol Banca's risk position as "weak" reflects its weak
asset quality metrics and high concentration in real estate. We estimated
gross NPAs at about 23.5% of gross loans on Sept. 30, 2012, up from 20.5% at
the end of 2011, and coverage of NPAs at about 41%, including UGF's NPA
guarantee. We consider the pace of deterioration in asset quality in the first
nine months to have been worse than the Italian banking system average.
We view funding as "below average" and liquidity as "adequate," owing to
Unipol Banca's continuing dependence on fairly volatile funding sources,
balanced by an unencumbered asset buffer that amply covers its liquidity
needs. Also weighing on our view of Unipol Banca's funding position is the
limitation on Unipol Assicurazioni's capacity to substantially increase its
funding for the bank, given its own liquidity constraints.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Unipol Banca reflects the possibility that we could
lower the ratings if we anticipated that further deterioration in the bank's
already-weak asset quality metrics or the domestic economic and banking
industry could weaken Unipol Banca's capital and risk positions. Specifically,
Unipol Banca's risk position could weaken if we came to believe gross NPAs
would continue to significantly rise in the next two years. Our forecast for
the bank's capitalization could weaken if loan loss provisions were to greatly
exceed the 100 basis points per year we factor into our current forecast. We
could also lower the ratings if Unipol's capacity and willingness to support
Unipol Banca weakened as the group transformation became complete.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in
economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, and a
stabilization of Unipol Banca's asset quality.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating: BB/Negative/B
SACP: b
Anchor: bbb
Business Position: Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings: Moderate (-1)
Risk Position: Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity: Below average and adequate (-1)
Support: 3
GRE Support: 0
Group Support: 3
Sovereign Support: 0
Additional Factors: 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Unipol Banca SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Watch Neg/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB/B BB/Watch Neg
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)