July 16 - Earnings growth for Canadian banks is expected to moderate over the rest of 2012 although profitability will likely remain at sound levels, according to the midyear outlook report published today by Fitch Ratings. The six largest Canadian banks reported better than expected earnings for the first half of 2012. Loan quality remained favorable by many international comparisons, and levels of impaired loans were consistent with relatively modest charge-off ratios. These results, along with favorable funding positions and sound capitalization, support Fitch's Stable Rating Outlook for these Canadian banks. Fitch believes household debt, driven by mortgage credit expansion, is the main direct threat to the credit risk profiles of Canadian financial institutions. Canadian households have become more vulnerable to adverse shocks given the record level of household debt to personal disposable income ratio (154.3% in the first quarter of 2012). The second-order effects of the crisis in Europe could also weigh on the rating profiles of the six largest Canadian banks. Regulatory actions, however, could mitigate risks, as Canadian regulators are cognizant of housing market threats and have taken measures to curb residential lending and enhance the quality of approved borrowers. The full report 'Canadian Banks: 1H12 Results and Midyear Outlook' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Canadian Banks: 1H12 Results and Midyear Outlook (New York Ratings Team)