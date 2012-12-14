(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirms AyT Goya Hipotecario V, a Spanish RMBS transaction, as follows: Class A (ES0312276001) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative. The affirmation follows the good performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio, which remains in line with Fitch's initial expectations. The transaction comprises loans originated and serviced by Barclays Bank S.A. (not rated), an entity owned by Barclays Bank plc (99.97%; 'A'/'F1'/Stable). Moreover, downgrade language is linked to Barclays Bank plc's rating and the ownership share of Barclays SA, which must not fall below 90%. Loans in arrears by more than three months were low compared to most other Fitch-rated prime Spanish RMBS transactions and as of September 2012 stood at 0.13% of current pool balance. The good performance of the transaction is also reflected in the fact that no defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) have been incurred to date. Due to the low pipeline of loans in late stage arrears, Fitch expects the amount of defaults to be limited in the upcoming periods. The reserve fund is fully funded at EUR74m, i.e. 6.3% of the current note balance. Amortisation of the reserve fund is not expected to occur before December 2014, provided all other performance triggers are met. Note amortisation is sequential and is expected to remain so in the near future. As a result, Fitch expects to see further credit enhancement build-up for class A notes in the next 18 months from its current level of 27.29%. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)