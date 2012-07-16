(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 classes of Bank of America Large Loan, Inc. commercial mortgage certificate-backed certificates, series 2009-UBER2 as follows: --$105.8 million class A-4A-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$87.2 million class A-4A-B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$25 million class A-4A-C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19 million class A-4B-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$18.6 million class A-4B-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.5 million class A-4B-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.5 million class A-4B-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$8.3 million class A-4B-6 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.7 million class A-4B-7 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$3.6 million class A-4B-8 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.8 million class A-4B-9 at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate the $11.1 million class A-4B-3. This transaction is a resecuritization of the ownership interest in nine commercial mortgage-backed certificates which total $303,230,000. The transaction consists of two pooled senior re-REMIC bond groups backed by five underlying transactions each, one senior re-REMIC bond backed by one underlying transaction and nine subordinate standalone re-REMIC bonds backed by nine separate underlying transactions. Credit enhancement for classes A-4A-A, A-4A-B and A-4A-C are approximately 50% and are provided by the underlying bonds and subordinate certificates. The subordinate A-4B-1 through the A-4B-9 classes each have approximately 30% credit enhancement provided by the structural support of the underlying transactions. Losses on any mortgage loan will be allocated first to the lowest rated class of the mortgage loan's respective series. A potential risk posed by the unpooled junior series is that the pooled senior classes may experience losses while other loan-specific junior series classes remain outstanding. Fitch affirmed the underlying A-4 bonds of BACM 2007-3, BACM 2007-2 and the A-3 bond of MSCI 2007-HQ13. The Re-REMIC transaction's six other underlying bonds: BSCM 2007-PWR15, JPMC 2007-LDP11, WBCMT 2007-C33, CMLT 2008-LS1, LBCMT 2007-C3 and MSCI 2007-IQ14, are not rated by Fitch. Fitch reviewed the underlying collateral and performed loan-level stressed analysis, reflecting cashflow and value declines under the criteria described in 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed Rate CMBS' dated Dec. 21, 2011. The following commercial mortgage-backed securities, in order of size, are collateral for the re-REMIC securities: --Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-PWR15: 6.9% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $67,375,000. This transaction was not rated by Fitch. The underlying class A4 has approximately 31.7% credit enhancement. This transaction also serves as collateral for classes A-4A-A, A-4A-C and A-4B-1. --Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-3: 6.4% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $65,128,000. The class A4 is rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. The underlying class A4 has approximately 34.1% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-A, A-4A-B and A-4B-2. --J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-LDP11: 3.3% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $39,268,000. This transaction is not rated by Fitch. The underlying class A4 has approximately 32.7% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-A and A-4B-3. --Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2007-C33: 3.4% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $33,465,000. This transaction is not rated by Fitch. The underlying class A4 has approximately 30.5% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-A and A-4B-4. --Commercial Mortgage Loan Trust 2008-LS1: 3.7% interest in the class A-4B, in the amount of $29,742,000. This transaction is not rated by Fitch. The class underlying A4-B has approximately 31.7% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-B and A-4B-5. --Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-2: 4.9% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $29,217,000. The class A-4 is rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. The underlying class A4 has approximately 36.9% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-B and A-4B-6. --Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-HQ13: 5% interest in the class A-3, in the amount of $16,575,000. The class A-3 is rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. The underlying class A-3 has approximately 31.3% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-B and A-4B-7. --LB Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-C3: 2.2% interest in the class A-4, in the amount of $12,460,000. This transaction is not rated by Fitch. The underlying class A4 has approximately 33.5% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-B and A-4B-8. --Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14: 0.9% interest in the Class A-4, in the amount of $10,000,000. This transaction is not rated by Fitch. The underlying class A4 has approximately 31.3% credit enhancement. This transaction serves as collateral for classes A-4A-A and A-4B-9. Class A-4B-9 was previously downgraded by Fitch due to increased expected losses on the underlying transaction. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011); --'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria' (March 10, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions U.S. Commercial Mortgage Re-REMIC Criteria (New York Ratings Team)