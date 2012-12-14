(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 14 - It's almost the end of the year, and holiday high spirits could be set to take a plunge if the U.S. government goes over the "fiscal cliff." On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services credit analysts and its deputy chief economist discussed how the fiscal cliff, along with recent reforms, could affect the various areas of the health care sector in 2013 and beyond. With the U.S. economy in its fourth year of a very slow recovery, it still remains vulnerable to a shock. Lawmakers have begun to recognize the threat that the fiscal cliff represents to the economy, which Standard & Poor's believes is an encouraging sign that Congress will reach a compromise. "But if they don't, recession is very likely," said Beth Ann Bovino, Standard & Poor's deputy chief economist. Businesses are sitting on a lot of cash, so they could be ready to invest next year once they're confident the U.S. will avoid the cliff scenario. But with the labor participation rate at a three-decade low, the unemployment rate is likely to remain high for some time as those who left the job market resume their attempts to find work and again begin to be counted as unemployed. In 2010, the U.S. had about four employed people of working age to cover the entitlement costs of one retiree. But by 2030, there will only be two employed people of working age to cover the costs of one retiree. For the health insurance industry, a key near-term consideration is the expected sustainability of employment growth, along with the sustained migration of government-sponsored business toward managed care. And with the recent governmental reforms, most health insurers are focusing on readiness into 2013. "Most of the health insurers we rate remain on generally sound financial footing as they continue to plan and reposition for market- and government-based reforms," said credit analyst Joseph Marinucci. Credit quality among health insurers is generally strong, and Standard & Poor's sees limited potential for rating changes next year. "We do expect moderate margin compression for 2013, but we don't expect operating results to erode to levels that are inconsistent with the ratings," Mr. Marinucci said. For the not-for-profit health care sector, Standard & Poor's outlook is stable for 2013, which is largely unchanged from a year ago. But we do see a wide range of incremental pressures facing these providers, such as utilization rates, which started weakening after the recession, but have since weakened further. "We think the environment will be increasingly negative as these incremental pressures begin to accelerate," said credit analyst Martin Arrick. IT spending has boosted profitability, but in general providers have been spending a lot of time cutting costs, and will they continue to. "It's a huge driver of performance these days," noted Mr. Arrick. Moreover, Standard & Poor's has built a lot of cushion into these ratings. "We've had a lot of cases where systems are coming in with strong numbers, but we've been conservative in our assessments due to operational issues," said Mr. Arrick. "So the ratings will be able to hold, at least for a while," he added. The biggest question for 2014 and beyond, however, is who will get insurance from the insurance exchanges. "If it's the uninsured, that's a good story for providers, but if it's those with commercial insurance, it's not so good," said Mr. Arrick. For U.S. states, the half-speed recovery has been very challenging. For nearly all states, Medicaid is the No. 1 or No. 2 expense item, and they generally have less control over this being that Medicaid is a federal program that they share the cost in. "Moreover, it's a countercyclical program, which makes it very difficult to manage," said credit analyst Robin Prunty. "And the rate of health care inflation has been much higher than the regular rate of inflation." States have had to make tradeoffs between funding services (including Medicaid), balancing the budget, and restoring budget reserves. "Still, U.S. states continue to constitute one of the more creditworthy sectors that we rate at Standard & Poor's," Ms. Prunty said. "We think stability will depend on pace of recovery." Implementing health care reform is right around the corner now for states--they begin debating the fiscal 2014 budget in early 2013. "Among the biggest issues is identifying and estimating those residents that are currently eligible for Medicaid, but not enrolled, and will likely enroll due to the mandate," said Ms. Prunty. States will not receive enhanced federal matching funds for coverage of these individuals. The pharmaceutical industry is used to thinking about cliffs, but not the fiscal kind. "These companies worry about the patent cliff--that is, branded products coming off of patent protection and going generic," said credit analyst Lucy Patricola. "We expect generics to grow at double-digit rates at the expense of branded." The pharmaceutical companies that Standard & Poor's rates are global, highly resilient, and highly rated. "Our 2013 outlook is for the industry to continue at fairly low growth of 1%-3% because of the patent cliff," said Ms. Patricola. Growth in European Union countries will be negative because of cost-containment policies. "But the emerging markets could post double-digit growth as economies mature, insurance becomes more available, and pharmaceutical distribution increases," she said. The biggest issue for these companies, however, is that of pharmaceutical companies' pricing power in the U.S. and whether that will come under pressure over time. "We've been thinking for 20 years that the U.S. government could impose broad price controls," said Ms. Patricola. "But at this point, our 2013 expectations assume a continuation of historical trends and good pricing flexibility in the U.S." The situation is a little different among for-profit providers, the ratings on which largely are in the 'B' category (i.e., 'B+', 'B', or 'B-'). They have narrow businesses, and are highly leveraged and thinly capitalized. These issuers could be hurt if we go over the cliff, but that is not the economic scenario we are using in our 2013 expectations. Standard & Poor's assumes payroll trends continue to improve modestly, along with a gradual improvement in the utilization rate. "Still, in our view, most of the providers could absorb a sequestration cut of 2%," Ms. Patricola said. Almost 90% of the for-profit providers we rate have a stable outlook, but they have low ratings overall. Capital markets are very supportive of this sector, so we're seeing additional leverage come on. "And when it comes to reform, it's too early to tell who will be the winners and losers," said Ms. Patricola. While the fiscal cliff could have implications for the U.S. health care sector, we're not expecting that scenario to come to fruition. "Our base case is that the U.S. avoids the cliff, and we continue to view the likelihood of another recession at 15%-20%," said Ms. Bovino. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)