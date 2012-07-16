(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on four classes from ARCap 2004-RR3
Resecuritization Inc. and ARCap 2006-RR7 Resecuritization Inc., U.S. CMBS
re-REMIC transactions, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on classes A-D and A from ARCap
2006-RR7, which reflects the deferred interest that we expect will continue
for the foreseeable future.
-- We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on class C and D from ARCap
2004-RR3 and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the
transactions' liability structures and the underlying credit characteristics
of the collateral, using our global criteria for rating CDOs of pooled
structured finance assets.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) pass-through certificates from ARCap 2004-RR3
Resecuritization Inc. and ARCap 2006-RR7 Resecuritization Inc. (ARCap 2004-RR3
and ARCap 2006-RR7), U.S. resecuritized real estate mortgage investment
conduit (re-REMIC) transactions. At the same time, we removed the ratings from
CreditWatch with negative implications. This includes our downgrades to 'D
(sf)' on class A-D and A from ARCap 2006-RR7. We also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)'
ratings on classes C and D from ARCap 2004-RR3 and removed them from
CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).
The downgrades and affirmations reflect our analysis of the transactions'
liability structures and the credit characteristics of the underlying
collateral using our global criteria for rating collateralized debt
obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets. The downgrades to 'D
(sf)' on class A-D and A from ARCap 2006-RR7 also reflect the deferred
interest on the classes that we expect will continue for the foreseeable
future.
The global CDOs of pooled structured finance assets criteria include revisions
to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, and the collateral's
default patterns and timings. The criteria also include supplemental stress
tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry default test). The
rating on class B from ARCap 2004-RR3 is a result of the application of the
largest obligor test.
ARCap 2004-RR3
According to the June 21, 2012, trustee report, ARCap 2004-RR3 was
collateralized by 42 CMBS classes ($321.3 million, 100%) from 15 distinct
transactions issued between 1999 and 2004. Approximately 16.3% of the
collateral are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'.
ARCap 2006-RR7
According to the June 27, 2012, trustee report, ARCap 2006-RR7 was
collateralized by 23 CMBS classes ($125.6 million, 23.9%) from 19 distinct
transactions issued between 1999 and 2004, as well as 10 re-REMIC classes
($399.5, 76.1%) from two distinct transactions. Approximately 93.8% of the
collateral are rated or credit estimated to be 'D (sf)'.
According to the June trustee report, accumulated deferred interest totaled
$58.7 million and has affected all classes in the transaction. The deferred
interest resulted from interest shortfalls on the underlying CMBS
certificates, primarily due to the master servicer's recovery of prior
advances, appraisal subordinate entitlement reductions (ASERs), servicers'
nonrecoverability determinations for advances, and special servicing fees.
Classes A-D and A have remaining deferred interest of $1.7 million for the
most recent period.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available
to support them and take rating actions as it determines necessary.
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
ARCap 2004-RR3 Resecuritization Inc.
Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series
2004-RR3
Rating
Class To From
A-2 B (sf) B+ (sf) / Watch Neg
B CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) / Watch Neg
ARCap 2006-RR7 Resecuritization Inc.
Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series
2006-RR7
Rating
Class To From
A-D D (sf) CCC+ (sf) / Watch Neg
A D (sf) CCC+ (sf) / Watch Neg
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
ARCap 2004-RR3 Resecuritization Inc.
Commercial mortgage-backed securities pass-through certificates series
2004-RR3
Rating
Class To From
C CCC- (sf) CCC-(sf) / Watch Neg
D CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg
