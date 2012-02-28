(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Renewed concerns over the health of Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez have added an additional layer of uncertainty to the country's economic
and political environment in advance of October's presidential elections. Fitch
Ratings sees the continued concentration of power and decision making in the
hands of the president and the erosion of the country's institutional strength
as major impediments to a resolution of uncertainty over the post-election
political and economic outlook.
This will remain the case even if President Chavez's health status is
clarified publicly in the next few days. Speculation over the president's future
and the recent momentum of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles seem to have
eased investor concerns regarding Venezuela's sovereign risk profile. However,
we believe that either an incumbent or opposition-led government will have to
face important economic challenges related to strong dependence on high oil
prices, severe macroeconomic distortions resulting from the current exchange
rate regime, structurally high inflation, and rising indebtedness. In the event
of an opposition victory, we expect a gradual approach toward increasing
exchange rate flexibility, in addition to the creation of conditions for
increased private investment and growth. These policy reforms would likely be
pursued while maintaining the importance of social spending, a clear priority of
the Chavez government.
Should President Chavez's condition force his near-term exit from the
campaign, the lack of clarity regarding an institutional succession path and the
absence of the President's political stature on the government's camp could lead
to greater political and economic policy uncertainty. The government is likely
to continue relying on unorthodox and populist measures, such as the recent
announcement regarding the imposition of stiffer price controls on consumer
goods. In addition, increased borrowing and the recent jump in crude oil prices
appear to have strengthened the government's hand in diverting oil revenues
toward social and election-related spending. Pre-election policies of this type
will likely fuel inflation -- the highest in Latin America, already running
above 26% on an annual basis.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)